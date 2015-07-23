FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Twins at Angels
#Intel
July 23, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Twins at Angels

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Los Angeles Angels look to remain perfect since the All-Star break as they attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon. The surging Angels extended their winning streak to seven games Wednesday as they welcomed back superstar Mike Trout in a 5-2 triumph.

The All-Star went 0-for-4 as Los Angeles’ designated hitter after missing the series opener with a sore left heel. Kole Calhoun went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Chris Iannetta belted a solo homer as the Angels improved to 6-0 on their post-break 10-game homestand. All-Star Brian Dozier delivered a two-run single for the Twins, who have lost four in a row. Minnesota has scored only five runs during its slide while surrendering a total of 29.

TV: 3:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (1-0, 3.66 ERA) vs. Angels RH Garrett Richards (10-6, 3.24)

Santana has been superb in two of his three starts this season, including a victory at Oakland on Friday in which he scattered five hits over 7 2/3 scoreless innings. The 32-year-old Dominican recorded only one strikeout against the Athletics after notching 13 in 12 frames over his first two outings. Santana was tagged for five runs and eight hits — four homers — on May 23, 2013 in his lone career start versus the Angels, for whom he pitched from 2005-12.

Richards bounced back from a rough start at Seattle by tossing a two-hit shutout — the second of his career — against Boston on Saturday. The 27-year-old has yielded two earned runs or fewer in five of his last seven outings, going 5-2 in that span. Richards is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in two career games (one start) versus Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels, who are two games ahead of second-place Houston in the American League West, have won 17 of their last 20 contests.

2. Minnesota rookie DH Miguel Sano went 0-for-3 with two walks in his return from a mildly sprained right ankle.

3. Los Angeles 3B David Freese suffered a broken right index finger when he was hit by a pitch from Mike Pelfrey and is expected to be placed on the disabled list Thursday.

PREDICTION: Angels 3, Twins 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
