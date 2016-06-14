Preview: Twins at Angels

The Minnesota Twins own the worst record in the American League, but they have found one team upon which they can beat. Minnesota rolled to a 9-4 victory over host Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game set and looks to defeat the Angels for the fifth consecutive time this season on Tuesday.

The Twins slugged three homers and set a season high for runs scored on Monday as the beating continued a recent trend for the Angels, who dropped into last place in the AL West. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last eight games - being outscored 55-27 during the stretch - and stands a season-worst 10 games below .500. Angels star Mike Trout served as the designated hitter after suffering a bruised right thumb when hit by a pitch on Sunday and is hoping to return to center field on Tuesday. Minnesota's Joe Mauer went 2-for-5 with two runs scored on Monday and has reached base in 25 consecutive games.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (1-6, 4.77 ERA) vs. Angels RH Jhoulys Chacin (2-4, 4.83)

Santana spent his first eight major-league seasons with the Angels and will be facing his former team for only the third time. He is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 0.77 WHIP in two career outings versus Los Angeles and has struggled against Yunel Escobar (7-for-19, four RBIs). Santana has lost four consecutive overall starts and has a dreadful 7.43 ERA during the stretch.

Chacin experienced his worst performance in six starts with the Angels last time out as he gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees. He is making his first home start since May 30, when he struck out 10 and yielded one run and four hits against the Detroit Tigers in his third career complete game. Chacin lost his lone career start against the Twins as he gave up two runs and seven hits in five innings while with Colorado in 2010.

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels 2B Johnny Giavotella homered while matching his career high of four hits in the opener.

2. Minnesota CF Byron Buxton is 2-for-24 over his last seven contests - with one of the hits coming Monday, when he belted his first homer of the season.

3. Los Angeles 1B Albert Pujols is 3-for-28 over the last seven games and has gone deep just once in his last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Angels 5