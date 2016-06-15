Preview: Twins at Angels

Los Angeles second baseman Johnny Giavotella tormented Minnesota during the first two games of the series and looks to conclude it in style when the Angels host the Twins on Wednesday. Giavotella is 6-for-8 with two homers in the series and his two-run blast Tuesday helped Los Angeles produce a 5-4 victory to defeat Minnesota for the first time in five attempts this season.

Giavotella began the month in a 4-for-35 rut for the struggling Angels but has eight hits over the past four games. The victory was only the second in the past nine games for Los Angeles, which moved out of the American League West cellar but remains 12 games behind first-place Texas. Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer had an RBI triple among two hits Tuesday and has reached base in 26 consecutive games. Left fielder Robbie Grossman is 4-for-8 with a homer and five runs scored in the series and is batting .333 with 18 runs scored in 24 games since joining the Twins.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2-5, 5.33 ERA) vs. Angels LH Hector Santiago (3-4, 5.64)

Duffey is in the midst of a terrible three-start stretch in which he is 0-2 with an 8.61 ERA. He had a 1.85 ERA after four starts but has been rocked for 26 earned runs and 45 hits in his last five outings. Duffey defeated the Angels last season in his lone career start against them when he gave up three hits over seven shutout innings.

Santiago was torched by the Indians on Friday when he gave up six runs (five earned) and seven hits in just 1 1/3 innings. The poor showing marked the fourth time in five starts that he pitched four or fewer innings and he is 0-2 with a 12.18 ERA during the stretch. Santiago is 2-2 with a 4.76 ERA in nine career appearances (five starts) against the Twins and has struggled with Brian Dozier (5-for-12) and Mauer (5-for-13).

WALK-OFFS

1. Angels CF Mike Trout has just one homer and four RBIs in the first two weeks of June.

2. Minnesota DH Oswaldo Arcia was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday and is 2-for-17 with 11 strikeouts in his last six appearances.

3. Los Angeles SS Andrelton Simmons (left thumb) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday — he was injured May 8.

PREDICTION: Angels 8, Twins 5