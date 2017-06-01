Preview: Twins at Angels

Albert Pujols continues his quest for his 600th career home run when the Los Angeles Angels begin their four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday. Pujols was kept in the park in the Angels' 2-1 triumph over Atlanta on Wednesday after reaching 599 homers by going deep in each of his previous two games.

While he has yet to become the ninth player in major-league history to reach the 600-homer plateau, Pujols recorded his 2,874th career hit on Wednesday to move past Babe Ruth for 44th place on the all-time list. The 37-year-old slugger, who is riding a seven-game hitting streak, will have a chance to join the elite club against a Minnesota team that is allowing runs by the bunches. The Twins are in the midst of a four-game losing streak during which they've surrendered a total that reached 48 runs after Wednesday's 17-6 loss to Houston. Minnesota, which yielded 40 of those runs while being swept in the three-game set against the Astros, hopes to have Miguel Sano back in the lineup following a two-game absence due to illness.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (1-1, 4.64 ERA) vs. Angels RH Alex Meyer (2-2, 5.79)

Mejia has yet to allow more than three runs in a start this season but has worked more than five innings just once in five outings. The 23-year-old Dominican settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday after giving up two runs and six hits in five frames. Mejia, who never has faced the Angels, has recorded six strikeouts in two of his last three turns but issued 12 walks in 21 1/3 innings this year.

Meyer will return from a stint on the disabled list due to back spasms to make his sixth start of the season. The 27-year-old native of Indiana has missed one turn since yielding four runs - three earned - on three hits and four walks over four innings of a road loss against the New York Mets. Meyer, who was acquired from Minnesota in the deal involving Ricky Nolasco on Aug. 1, will be facing his former team for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels sent 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring) to Single-A Inland Empire for a rehab assignment.

2. Minnesota C Chris Gimenez has made three appearances as a relief pitcher this season, serving up a two-run homer in one inning on Wednesday after a pair of scoreless outings.

3. Los Angeles recalled OF Shane Robinson from Triple-A Salt Lake and optioned RHP Parker Bridwell, who made his major-league debut against Atlanta on Tuesday and recorded the win after allowing three runs in six innings.

PREDICTION: Angels 5, Twins 2