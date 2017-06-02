Preview: Twins at Angels

The Albert Pujols watch resumes Friday as the slugger continues his search for his 600th career home run when the Los Angeles Angels host the Minnesota Twins for the second contest of their four-game series. Pujols failed to go deep in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Twins, remaining one shy of becoming the ninth player in major-league history to reach 600.

The 37-year-old Pujols also is on the verge of other milestones as he needs one hit to tie Mel Ott (2,876) for 43rd place on the all-time list and two to match Omar Vizquel for 42nd after extending his hitting streak to eight games with a single Thursday. The Angels welcomed back Yunel Escobar, who was activated from the disabled list and went 2-for-4 in the series opener after missing nearly three weeks with a strained hamstring. While Los Angeles fell to 2-2 on its seven-game homestand, Minnesota began its 10-game road trip by halting a four-game slide during which it surrendered 48 runs. Third baseman Miguel Sano returned to the lineup and instantly contributed, going 2-for-4 with his team-leading 13th homer while beginning the Twins' first triple play since May 7, 2006.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (1-4, 7.85 ERA) vs. Angels RH JC Ramirez (5-3, 3.38)

Gibson has allowed fewer than four runs in only half of his eight starts this year, including a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Sunday in which he gave up three - two earned - on five hits and four walks over a season high-tying 5 1/3 innings. The 29-year-old native of Indiana picked up his only win of 2017 in his previous outing despite being tagged for six runs on seven hits and four walks over five frames at Baltimore. Gibson has yet to defeat the Angels in his career, going 0-2 with a 6.21 ERA in six starts.

Ramirez is coming off his second victory in as many turns, a triumph at Miami on Saturday in which he allowed an unearned run over seven innings. The 28-year-old Nicaraguan, who has worked seven frames in four of his nine outings since joining the rotation, has given up only four earned runs in 20 2/3 innings over his last three starts. Ramirez, who never has faced Minnesota, is 0-1 in his four starts at home despite yielding fewer than three runs on three occasions.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels are without two-thirds of their starting outfield as Cameron Maybin joined Mike Trout on the disabled list with a left oblique contusion.

2. Minnesota restructured its bullpen Thursday, recalling LHP Randy Rosario from Double-A Chattanooga and purchasing the contract of RHP Alex Wimmers from Triple-A Rochester while optioning RHP Ryan Pressly to the same team and designating LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment.

3. Los Angeles optioned Mike Morin to Triple-A Salt Lake and activated fellow RHP Alex Meyer, who started Thursday's game and allowed one run over six innings.

PREDICTION: Angels 7, Twins 3