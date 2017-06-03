Preview: Twins at Angels

Albert Pujols takes another shot at reaching 600 career home runs on Saturday as the Los Angeles Angels continue their four-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins. Pujols remains stuck on 599 blasts as he was kept in the park for the third straight game Friday as Los Angeles suffered an 11-5 defeat.

The 37-year-old slugger, who is looking to become the ninth member of the 600-homer club, also hopes to begin a new hitting streak as he went 0-for-4 to halt an eight-game run and remains one hit behind Mel Ott (2,876) for 43rd place on the all-time list. Yunel Escobar has gone 2-for-4 in back-to-back contests after missing nearly three weeks with a strained hamstring while Kole Calhoun is 6-for-15 during his four-game hitting streak as the Angels have gone 2-3 on their seven-game homestand. Minnesota appears glad to be away from Target Field as it has kicked off its 10-game road trip with a pair of victories after losing the final four contests of its 1-5 homestand. Joe Mauer has hit safely in six of his last seven games after going 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs on Friday.

TV: 10:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN West (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-2, 1.75 ERA) vs. Angels RH Matt Shoemaker (4-3, 4.26)

Santana's superb season continued Monday as he allowed two runs - one earned - and five hits over seven innings against Houston but settled for a no-decision. The 34-year-old Dominican, who has given up more than one earned run only twice in 11 starts this year, is holding opponents to a .140 batting average. Santana, who spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Angels, is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in three career starts against his former team.

Shoemaker had his three-start winning streak snapped Sunday, when he yielded four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings at Miami. It was the 30-year-old native of Michigan's shortest outing since April 9, when he worked only 4 1/3 frames, but also marked the first time in 11 turns this season he did not issue a walk. Shoemaker has made three career starts against Minnesota, going 1-1 with a 4.61 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Angels signed veteran OF Michael Bourn to a minor-league contract to improve their depth with Mike Trout (thumb) and Cameron Maybin (oblique) on the disabled list.

2. Minnesota traded LHP Jason Wheeler, who was designated for assignment on Wednesday, to the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.

3. The return of Los Angeles RHP Huston Street (triceps) from the 60-day disabled list will be delayed at least one week after he suffered a setback during his rehab assignment.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Angels 1