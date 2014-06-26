Angels 6, Twins 4: Jered Weaver was solid through seven innings and Albert Pujols had three hits and two RBIs as host Los Angeles held on to win its season-high sixth straight game.

Mike Trout had a two-run double while Josh Hamilton and Erick Aybar added run-scoring hits for the Angels, who swept three from Minnesota and finished their first perfect homestand (6-0) of six games or more since 2004. Weaver (8-6) allowed a run while scattering eight hits and striking out six to improve to 9-2 lifetime versus the Twins.

Joe Mauer had a three-run double in the ninth inning among three hits and Oswaldo Arcia had an RBI single to pace the Minnesota attack. Ricky Nolasco (4-6) got the loss after he was reached for four runs on a season high-tying 11 hits in six frames.

The Angels wasted little time jumping on Nolasco as Pujols singled in a run and Aybar added an RBI double in the first. Trout doubled and scored on Pujols’ two-bagger in the third before Hamilton singled in Pujols for a 4-0 lead.

Arcia’s base hit with two outs in the sixth got Minnesota on the board and the Twins were threatening in the seventh, but Weaver got Brian Dozier to pop out with runners on the corners to end it. Trout lined a double into the left-field corner in the seventh to stretch the lead to 6-1, which proved crucial when Ernesto Frieri loaded the bases in the ninth and Mauer cleared them with a two-out liner to left before Joe Smith got the last out for his seventh save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Twins recalled IF Jorge Polanco from High Single-A Fort Myers and sent RH Yohan Pino to Triple-A Rochester. Polanco drew a pinch-hit walk in the ninth. ... Minnesota CF/SS Danny Santana was out of the lineup and is day-to-day with a bruised knee. ... Minnesota begins a three-game series at Texas on Friday, while Los Angeles travels to Kansas City.