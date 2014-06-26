Angels’ Richards handcuffs Twins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Garrett Richards’ confidence is growing with every start, but that is to be expected, according to his manager.

“It’s tough not to have confidence with that stuff,” Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “If I had that stuff, I’d be confident every night going out there and challenging hitters.”

Richards continued his assault on opposing hitters with his fifth consecutive impressive outing, leading the Angels to a 6-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium.

The right-hander gave up two runs on four hits in 7 1/3 innings as the Angels won their fifth in a row, matching their longest winning streak of the season. With the first-place Oakland A’s also recording a victory Wednesday, the Angels remain four games out in the American League West.

Richards rates as the league’s best pitcher in June, as he improved to 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA in five starts this month. He allowed exactly four hits in all five outings.

He threw a career-high 119 pitches in his previous start, but it didn’t affect him Wednesday. He hit 97 mph on his 111th pitch of the night in the eighth inning, and he wound up at 113 pitches. Richards (8-2) struck out five but matched a season high with five walks. He lowered his season ERA to 2.76.

“He misfires just enough to keep you off balance up there and not let you dig in,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “You got a nice-looking young pitcher there, a big kid with a good angle and definitely an arm. Mid-90s to above, nasty breaking ball. Yeah, he’s pretty good.”

The Angels got all the offense they needed in a three-run second inning, then added two more in the third off Twins starter Yohan Pino (0-1), who lasted only three innings.

Los Angeles spread out the offense, with seven players collecting a total of 10 hits, including two each from first baseman Albert Pujols, shortstop Erick Aybar and designated hitter C.J. Cron.

“We’re getting a little bit of depth in our lineup,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. “Some guys who were struggling are starting to see the ball a little better and find some holes and get some balls to fall in.”

The Twins who took an early lead when right fielder Oswaldo Arcia ended a 0-for-31 stretch with a solo home run off Richards in the second inning. The 1-0 lead didn’t last long, though.

Aybar led off the bottom of the second inning with a double, leading to a three-run inning. Right fielder Kole Calhoun had the big hit, a two-out, two-run double that gave Los Angeles a 3-1 lead.

The Angels increased their lead to 5-1 in the third inning after Pujols (single) and left fielder Josh Hamilton (double) opened the inning with hits.

Aybar followed with a sacrifice fly, and second baseman Howie Kendrick hit an RBI single.

It was more than enough for Richards, who said his success is a result of keeping things simple.

“I‘m going right at guys, not trying to nibble too much,” Richards said. “I‘m just taking it start by start, day by day. This is something I’ve been working for. I’ve been feeling pretty good lately.”

The Twins scored their second run of the night on an RBI single from designated hitter Kendrys Morales in the eighth inning off reliever Kevin Jepsen. The run was charged to Richards, who came out of the game one batter earlier.

Richards recorded the last two outs in the eighth, and Mike Morin tossed a perfect ninth inning to close out the win.

NOTES: Angels 3B David Freese did not play, still sore after being hit by a pitch on the left arm in the eighth inning Tuesday. Grant Green started at third base for the first time in his career, and he went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly. ... Los Angeles CF Mike Trout amassed at least 15 homers and 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break for the second season in a row. The only other Angel to do so was current hitting coach Don Baylor (1978, ‘79). ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki began the night hitting .361 (22-for-61) in June, raising his season average to .315, best in the American League among catchers. He had eight three-hit games this season, tied for second most in the league. Suzuki lined out as a pinch hitter Wednesday.