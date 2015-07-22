No Trout, no problem as Angels trash Twins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- No Trout, no problem.

The Los Angeles Angels scored five runs in the sixth inning to break open a tight game and rode the pitching of starter Matt Shoemaker and the bullpen to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-0 Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

It was the Angels’ sixth win in a row and 16th in 19 games as they improved to a season-high 13 games over .500 (53-40) and maintained their two-game lead over second-place Houston in the American League West.

The Angels didn’t have center fielder Mike Trout for the first time this season, because their star was out with a sore left heel. It didn’t matter. They knocked out 13 hits, including a three-run homer from catcher Chris Iannetta and four hits by first baseman C.J. Cron.

“We’ve got a really good offensive team and a lot of guys can pick up the slack,” Iannetta said about playing without Trout. “You can’t replace Trout, you can’t say enough about him. He’s the best player in the game, overall one of the best players of a generation. You can’t replace him, but everyone can pick up the slack and contribute.”

Twins manager Paul Molitor said he wasn’t surprised the Angels were able to play the way they did without Trout.

“They’re a team over there that has a lot of ways that they compete,” Molitor said. “(Angels manager) Mike (Scioscia) is certainly respected for getting the most out of his team regardless of who he decides to play on a given day. They didn’t miss a beat.”

With the imminent return of starter Jered Weaver from injury and the impressive four-start performance by Weaver’s replacement Andrew Heaney, Shoemaker is in danger of losing his spot in the rotation. But he responded with one of his best starts of the season, giving up two hits in six scoreless innings and struck out 10, tying a career high.

He has been inconsistent this season after last year’s 16-win campaign, having four starts in which he’s given up at least five earned runs and three starts in which he failed to last five innings. But he insisted after the game he’s not thinking about his place in the rotation.

“You start thinking about that stuff, you’re not thinking about playing the game,” he said. “I really have no clue, don’t even know what I‘m thinking about it. I‘m sure the other guys are thinking the same thing. Just go out there and play.”

Scioscia said the club hasn’t made a decision regarding Shoemaker and the rotation.

”The first thing is, we have to see where Weave is, make sure he goes through the paces and is ready to pitch,“ Scioscia said. ”When he is, we’ll make a decision. Right now, these guys are doing a great job, and we’re going to focus on tomorrow’s game.

“If you have six guys throwing the ball well and you have to pick five, that’s a nice position to be in.”

Angels relievers Fernando Salas (one inning) and Jose Alvarez (two innings) combined for three perfect innings in relief of Shoemaker.

Starter Kyle Gibson (8-7) was roughed up for six runs on 10 hits and one walk in five-plus innings for the Twins, who fell 6 1/2 games behind the AL Central-leading Royals. But Molitor wasn’t discouraged by Gibson’s performance.

“Gibby pitched OK, he battled through what probably wasn’t his best stuff,” he said. “We didn’t make enough plays. We’re playing a hot team and when you don’t make plays, and give them extra opportunities they certainly can capitalize on it, and they did that all night long.”

Minnesota went into the All-Star break having won six of seven games, but they have lost three of four after the break.

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup for the first time this season after starting the club’s first 92 games. He has a sore left heel, something he experienced after playing both games of Monday’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. Trout said he expects to be back in the lineup Wednesday. ... Angels 1B Albert Pujols originally was scheduled to have a day off, but when he found out Trout was out of the lineup, he convinced Scioscia to put him in the lineup. Pujols started as the DH. ... The Twins went winless against the Angels last season, going 0-7. The last win at Angel Stadium was nearly two years ago to the day -- July 23, 2013. ... INF Miguel Sano, out since Saturday with a sore right ankle, was not in the starting lineup but is hoping to return Wednesday.