Angels 3B Freese breaks right index finger

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels will be without one of their lineup mainstays for at least two weeks after third baseman David Freese sustained a broken right index finger Wednesday.

Freese was hit by a pitch on the right hand in the fourth inning of the Angels’ 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins, and he immediately came out of the game.

X-rays showed a non-displaced fracture on the tip of his index finger, which was placed in a splint. He will have the splint removed and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Angels left-hander C.J. Wilson said of the victory. “Obviously, David got hurt, and he’s been key for us, especially defensively.”

Freese started for the 81st time in the Angels’ 94 games. After he exited, Taylor Featherston took over at third base, and he is the most likely player on the active roster to fill in during Freese’s absence. However, Featherston is hitting just .134 with a .181 on-base percentage, a .209 slugging percentage, one homer and four RBIs in 58 games this season.

The Angels could bring back Kyle Kubitza, a third baseman who saw time in the majors earlier this season, but he is producing pedestrian offensive numbers for Triple-A Salt Lake.