Twins bash three homers, rout Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The standings say the Minnesota Twins are the worst team in the American League. However, the Los Angeles Angels will give the Twins a run for their money if they produce more games like the one they played Monday night at Angel Stadium.

The Twins got home runs from Trevor Plouffe, Byron Buxton and Robbie Grossman and a serviceable performance from starting pitcher Ricky Nolasco to beat the Angels 9-4.

The Twins (20-43) still have the worst record in the league, but they are 4-0 against the Angels, adding Monday's win to a sweep at Target Field in April.

For Twins manager Paul Molitor, it was a nice change of pace to be the team making plays.

"Twenty wins, I probably could go through them all," Molitor said. "We had a fairly complete game. The defense was good for the most part, we got a solid start, and the bullpen did its job. It's not a lot of nights we have been able to complement all areas of our game and be efficient, and we haven't had that many games where we've had a lead of five, six runs going in late."

The Angels, meanwhile, pitched poorly, fielded poorly (three errors) and hit meekly while losing for the seventh time in their past eight games.

At 27-37, they are sliding swiftly in the AL West. The Angels are 12 games behind the Texas Rangers in the division and are now 10 games under .500 for the first time since Aug. 31, 2013, when they were 62-72.

"Some of the things we're seeing and some of the things about where we are right now ... I think there are definitely things that are going to adjust as we move on," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "I know we're going to play better, I know we are a better team. Sometimes it's tough to be patient. Everybody is busting it in that room. There isn't anybody giving anything but 100 percent on the field."

Angels starter Jered Weaver (5-6) entered the game with a 5.56 ERA, and it went up to 5.71 after he gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks in six innings.

The Angels' three errors were made by the middle infield.

Second baseman Johnny Giavotella committed a throwing error on a potential double-play ball in the third inning, which was costly because it preceded a three-run homer by Plouffe.

Shortstop Gregorio Petit was charged with the other two errors, both coming in the seventh inning when the Twins essentially put the game away, increasing a 6-3 lead to 9-3.

"I think the physical errors are part of the game, and we had our share tonight," Scioscia said. "We booted some ground balls on plays we've been making all year. That happens.

"I think for the most part we've made the plays we've had to, for the whole season. So I don't think you can look at the defense and say this is why we are where we are. These guys are making the plays we need to. Tonight we didn't, tonight we missed some routine plays."

Giavotella had four hits for the Angels, including a home run in the ninth inning, but the rest of the club was 4-for-29.

Nolasco (3-4) was far from dominant, but he kept the Angels hitters at bay, giving up three runs on seven hits and one walk in six innings.

"I had a little trouble putting some guys away, so I racked up a little bit of a pitch count, and I ended up back in hitter's counts," Nolasco said. "But it felt good. I wasn't trying to do too much. ... Hopefully we can keep it going. It's a good way to start this little road trip we've got."

NOTES: Angels CF Mike Trout was the club's designated hitter, one day after suffering a bruised right thumb when hit by a pitch in Sunday's game against Cleveland. He went 1-for-4 Monday. ... Angels RHP Tim Lincecum will start one of the club's games this weekend in Oakland, likely Saturday. Lincecum made his third and final rehab start for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, throwing seven scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. ... The Twins activated RHP Neil Ramirez one day after claiming him off waivers from Milwaukee. Twins J.T. Chargois was optioned to Triple-A Rochester. ... Angels RHP Corey Rasmus (strained groin) was placed on the disabled list. The club also designated LHP David Huff for assignment and called up RHP Al Alburquerque and RHP A.J. Achter from Salt Lake. ... Twins 1B Joe Mauer (2-for-5) has reached base safely by hit or walk in a major-league-leading 25 consecutive games.