Angels hold on to beat Twins

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- There is still a lot of baseball still to be played this season, but for the Los Angeles Angels, their season needs to make a turn in the right direction pretty quick.

Just a half-game ahead of the last-place Oakland A’s in the American League West, the Angels got a victory over a team they should beat -- the Minnesota Twins but it wasn’t easy.

They did all of their damage early and a got a strong effort by the bullpen to make it stand up in a 5-4 win on Tuesday night at Angel Stadium.

The Angels had six hits in the first two innings and 10 hits through five, all of them coming against former Angels pitcher Ervin Santana. Johnny Giavotella and Kole Calhoun both homered for L.A., but the Twins kept it close with early runs against Angels starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Five Angels relievers, however, shut out the Twins over the final four innings to lift the Angels to just their second win in their last nine games. Huston Street got the final three outs for his seventh save, his first since June 5.

“Their record is not good; our record is not good,” Street said of the Twins and Angels. “Teams get in habits of winning and losing, and where we are in the season, we need to get in the habit of winning, and winning games you’re supposed to win. When your hitters put up 12 hits and five runs, you need to win the game.”

Of those 12 Angels hits, two each came from Giavotella, Calhoun, Yunel Escobar, Jefry Marte and Gregorio Petit. Robbie Grossman, Joe Mauer and Juan Centeno had two hits apiece for the Twins.

Chacin (2-2) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk in five-plus innings to get the win over Santana (1-7), who allowed five runs on 10 hits in five innings.

“I didn’t have my good stuff today,” Chacin said. “I‘m upset with the two-out base hits they had. I need to make better pitches to get the out there.”

The Angels had opportunities to score even more, but they had two runners thrown out at the plate in the game.

They had the makings of a big inning in the first against Santana after Escobar led off with a single and went to third on a one-out double by Mike Trout.

Albert Pujols followed with a single to center to score Escobar, but Trout was thrown out at the plate by Byron Buxton with a perfect one-hop throw to catcher Juan Centeno, who applied the tag.

“The scouting reports tell you he’s got a high-end major league arm, a seven or an eight,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said of Buxton. “You’re not going to see Trout get thrown out at home on a ball hit up the middle too often, even though the ball was scorched.”

The Twins kept the game close, scoring single runs in the second, third, fifth and sixth innings, but they couldn’t overcome another sub-par performance from Santana, who has lost five consecutive decisions and has the Twins searching for answers.

“He’s a prideful, motivated, hard-working professional pitcher who’s had success at this level,” Molitor said. “It’s been a grind to minimize damage early in the game. He’ll keep working. I don’t think it’s anything major as far as having to do anything drastic. It’s just refining things and limiting mistakes.”

NOTES: Angels SS Andrelton Simmons, out since May 9 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb that required surgery, is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Wednesday. In Simmons’ absence, the Angels started Gregorio Petit, Cliff Pennington and Brendan Ryan, losing 19 of 33 games. ... Since joining the Twins on May 20, OF Robbie Grossman leads the club in walks (20), doubles (8), RBIs (15), average (.325), on-base percentage (.464) and slugging percentage (.623). ... Twins DH Byung Ho Park was not in the starting lineup, replaced by Oswaldo Arcia. Park has slumped this month, hitting .179 (7 for 39) with two RBIs and 15 strikeouts. ... Angels 1B/3B Jefry Marte got his first start -- at any level -- in left field. Manager Mike Scioscia said Marte, who played left field in the late innings on Monday, would be able to handle the position because of his athleticism and wanted to get him in the lineup because of his bat. Marte began the night with three homers in his previous five starts.