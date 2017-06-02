Twins rally in ninth to defeat Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- On a night Miguel Sano says he predicted the Twins would turn a triple play, it was apropos that Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 in a very unpredictable way.

Sano slugged his 13th home run in the second inning and was on the front end of an around-the-horn triple play in the fourth inning, the first triple play the Twins have turned since 2006.

However, Minnesota trailed 2-1 going into the ninth inning and had a bevy of left-handed hitters coming up against Angels left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez.

All it took for the Twins to snap a four-game losing streak was a badly misjudged popup by Angels first baseman Jefry Marte and clutch hits by left-handed hitters Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro off Alvarez. The Twins had few bench options available, but a lot of confidence in their hitters regardless of the matchup.

"You always stay positive no matter who's coming up regardless (of the matchup)," Sano said. "We have a good lineup."

Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier said, "You always think you have a chance if you can get a runner on, and we capitalized on a mistake. Their bullpen is a little frayed, and we got some big at-bats."

The Angels used two solo home runs by Kole Calhoun, his first homers since May 15, to take a 2-1 lead into the ninth.

With a stack of left-handers coming up for the Twins, Angels manager Mike Scioscia opted to use Alvarez instead of right-hander Bud Norris, who has been the de facto closer for much of the season. Norris has 10 saves in 12 tries. Both Alvarez and Norris pitched Wednesday in a win against the Atlanta Braves.

Alvarez retired the first batter, but Marte misjudged a popup by Jorge Polanco in front of the bag and let it fall in for an error. Rosario followed with a double to left field to send Polanco to third.

Alvarez intentionally walked right-handed pinch hitter Eduardo Escobar to load the bases and bring up Castro, who lined a 1-2 pitch into left field to score Polanco and Rosario. The Twins tacked on a run on a bases-loaded walk by Joe Mauer.

"We'll match up whenever we can. Norris wasn't ordained the closer," Scioscia said. "He had a sore knee (last weekend), and I was very comfortable with Jose facing their lineup in the ninth. They just stacked some hits."

Twins manager Paul Molitor said, "I watched them last night and Alvarez started the ninth, so I wasn't surprised he was in. We didn't have a lot of options. It was great that Eddie and Jason dropped (a hit) out there (to left)."

Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols, who is one home run shy of 600 in his career, hit a single in four at-bats.

Sano, who missed two games due to illness this week, said he practiced fielding ground balls up the line before the game.

"I predicted it," he said of the fourth-inning triple play. "It definitely crossed my mind when they had two on and a right-handed hitter coming up. I was guarding the line."

Marte hit a high one-hopper that got to Sano so fast that few people realized it was a triple play.

"I thought it would definitely be a double play," Twins starter Adalberto Mejia said. "That was awesome."

The Angels hit into a triple play for the first time since July 2004.

Alex Meyer, just off the 10-day disabled list after recovering from back spasms, was solid through six-plus innings for the Angels, allowing one run on five hits and two walks. Mejia was just as stout for the Twins, also giving up just five hits and one run while walking two in six-plus innings.

NOTES: Angels LF Cameron Maybin was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 30) with a right oblique strain. 3B Yunel Escobar (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list, and he started and went 2-for-4. ... Los Angeles RHP Mike Morin and RHP Parker Bridwell were optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake. RHP Daniel Wright was designated for assignment. ... RHP Cam Bedrosian (groin) will make a rehab assignment with the Angels' Class A Inland Empire team Friday and could be activated next week. ... The Twins shuffled bodies in their bullpen, sending RHP Ryan Pressly to Triple-A Rochester and designating LHP Jason Wheeler for assignment. RHP Alex Wimmers and LHP Randy Rosario were recalled, Wimmers from Rochester and Rosario from Double-A Chattanooga.