Preview: Twins at Astros

The Minnesota Twins are making roster moves to set themselves up for the future, and Joe Mauer’s healthy return is one of the keys. Mauer returned from more than a month on the disabled list with a big game Monday and will try to give the Twins another triumph when they visit the Houston Astros for the second of a three-game series Tuesday. The Astros have been building for the future for years, and are seeing some of the advances despite piling up losses.

Mauer was activated, Tommy Milone was recalled and veteran slugger Josh Willingham was traded away Monday, leaving the Twins with a new look before Mauer showed off some vintage form with a go-ahead two-run single in the ninth. Houston has lost five of its last seven games but got home runs from American League batting leader Jose Altuve and emerging slugger Chris Carter in Monday’s loss. The Astros are also getting strong early returns from center fielder Jake Marisnick, who came over from the Miami Marlins in a deadline deal and went 4-for-4 on Monday to improve to 9-for-15 in the last four games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Yohan Pino (1-4, 4.59 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (4-9, 3.18)

Pino is winless in his last four starts and has not completed seven innings since his major-league debut June 19. The Venezuela native was reached for three runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings to suffer a loss at Oakland on Thursday while matching a season low with two strikeouts. Pino will be making his first start against Houston and is 1-2 with a 5.85 ERA in four starts on the road.

McHugh is winless in his last nine starts despite yielding three earned runs or fewer seven times in that span. The 27-year-old struck out eight and did not walk a batter while allowing one run and five hits in seven innings but was held out of the decision at Philadelphia on Thursday. McHugh started at Minnesota on June 8 and struggled to find his control, issuing five walks while being charged with three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros OF Alex Presley (right oblique) is expected to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday.

2. Minnesota RHP Ricky Nolasco (elbow) came through his latest rehab start with no issues and is expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend.

3. Houston OF Dexter Fowler (right intercostal strain), who has been out since June 27, is expected back Thursday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Twins 4