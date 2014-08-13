Preview: Twins at Astros

Chris Carter is quietly becoming one of the most dangerous sluggers in the game and is in the midst of an impressive streak. Carter will try to homer for the seventh time in as many games when the Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of a three-game series on Wednesday. Carter is one of several players that are combining to make the future look much brighter, with Jake Marisnick and Jose Altuve joining him of late.

The Twins have a stream of prospects almost as highly regarded as Houston’s but is integrating them into the majors at a slightly slower rate. Future key cogs such as Trevor May, Kennys Vargas and Danny Santana are contributing to the 2014 team, but the top-level prospects in the system are still developing in the minors. The Astros have spent the season bringing up one prospect after another but it is Carter, who is one of the old men of the group at 27 and is already on his fourth organization, setting the lineup ablaze with 13 RBIs in the last six contests.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Houston

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (10-9, 4.13 ERA) vs. Astros LH Brett Oberholtzer (4-7, 4.05)

Gibson continued a season of inconsistency by following up a pair of wins with a clunker at Oakland on Friday. The 26-year-old was tagged for six runs - five earned - on five hits and five walks in five innings by the Athletics. Gibson was at his best against Houston on June 7, yielding three hits in seven scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Oberholtzer has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts but was stuck without a decision against Texas on Friday. The 25-year-old surrendered two runs and six hits in seven innings but was held out of the decision. Oberholtzer is making his first career start against Minnesota and is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA in nine home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Astros can match their win total from last season (51) with a victory Wednesday.

2. Minnesota OF Oswaldo Arcia (back) returned to the lineup Tuesday after a three-game absence and belted a pair of home runs.

3. Houston CF Dexter Fowler (intercostal strain) is expected to be activated off the DL on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Twins 4