Preview: Twins at Astros

Both Houston and Minnesota have playoff berths in their sights as they begin a three-game set Friday in the Astros’ home ballpark. Houston holds a two-game lead over Texas in the American League West while the Twins are in the mix for the league’s two wild-card berths.

Minnesota suffered a 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday to fall 1 1/2 games behind the Rangers for the second wild card. The Twins hope to have rookie standout Miguel Sano (hamstring) back in the starting lineup after he missed Thursday’s start and flew out as a pinch hitter. Minnesota took two out of three from Houston last week to begin a stretch of four losses in six games for the Astros, who have seen red-hot Texas creep closer. Houston designated hitter Evan Gattis was 1-for-10 in the series against the Twins and is 3-for-20 in the past six games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (6-8, 3.85 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (14-7, 3.92)

Pelfrey lost to Houston on Saturday when he gave up four runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has lasted more than 5 1/3 innings only twice in his last seven outings and is 2-5 with a 5.59 ERA in 13 road outings. Pelfrey is 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA and a .304 batting average against in seven career starts against the Astros.

McHugh has allowed two or fewer runs in each of his last five starts. He beat the New York Yankees in his last turn when he struck out eight and gave up two runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings. McHugh is 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA in two career outings against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins CF Byron Buxton is 1-for-23 over his last seven contests.

2. Houston INF Luis Valbuena is 1-for-11 over his past five games.

3. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins didn’t travel to Houston after Thursday’s game as he continues to deal with back issues.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Astros 3