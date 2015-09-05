Preview: Twins at Astros

The Houston Astros received another weapon as they make a run at landing an American League playoff berth. Outfielder George Springer is back from a wrist injury and will be in the lineup for the second straight night when the Astros host the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Springer went 1-for-4 as Houston pounded out 13 hits en route to an 8-0 victory in Friday’s opener of the three-game series. The 25-year-old hit 13 homers prior to being injured on July 1 and adds speed in addition to punch to the Astros’ lineup. Hank Conger smashed his second career grand slam in Friday’s victory as first-place Houston stretched its lead over Texas in the American League West to three games. Minnesota remained 1 1/2 games behind the Rangers in the battle for the AL’s second wild-card spot.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (3-4, 5.40 ERA) vs. Astros RH Lance McCullers (5-5, 3.21)

Santana dominated the Astros on Sunday as he struck out a season-high 10 and gave up six hits over seven scoreless innings. The strong outing followed a six-start stretch during which he went 0-4 with a 9.20 ERA. Santana is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in three career starts against Houston and has shut down Colby Rasmus (0-for-14, six strikeouts) while struggling against Carlos Gomez (7-for-18, one homer).

McCullers lost to Santana in his last turn, giving up three runs and four hits in six innings. He has won just one of his last seven outings despite allowing four or more runs just twice in that stretch. McCullers is 4-0 with a 1.65 ERA and .198 batting average against in eight home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins DH Miguel Sano (hamstring) returned to the starting lineup and went 1-for-4.

2. Conger helped the Astros set a franchise record as his homer made him the 10th member of the team with 10 or more this season. The 2004 Detroit Tigers hold the major-league mark of 11 players with at least 10 blasts.

3. Minnesota CF Aaron Hicks (hamstring) was activated from the disabled list and went 1-for-4 on Friday.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Astros 3