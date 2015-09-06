Preview: Twins at Astros

Houston Astros ace Dallas Keuchel looks to continue his dominance at Minute Maid Park on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins, who are 7-2 over their last nine games away from home. Keuchel has won 13 straight decisions at home dating back to last year for the Astros, who lead the American League West by two games over Texas.

Minnesota remained 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the second AL wild card spot with its 3-2 win Saturday, when the Twins’ outfield featured three young players who could be a valuable part of their future. Aaron Hicks started in right field, Byron Buxton was in center and left fielder Eddie Rosario delivered a game-winning two-run triple in the ninth off Astros closer Luke Gregerson. The Astros received a boost Friday when leadoff hitter George Springer returned from the disabled list, but the 25-year-old right fielder has gone 1-for-8 with six strikeouts in the series. Springer may want to borrow a bat from third baseman Jed Lowrie, who has nine hits in his last 17 at-bats, including two home runs.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2-1, 4.56 ERA) vs. Astros LH Dallas Keuchel (16-6, 2.24)

Duffey, a Houston native who attended Rice University from 2010-12, figures to have plenty of friends and family in the crowd for his sixth career start. “That’ll be pretty cool,” Duffey told the Minnesota Star Tribune. “I went to games (at Minute Maid Park) with my grandmother growing up -- she always had tickets.” The 24-year-old has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his five outings.

Keuchel has bolstered his case for the AL Cy Young award by allowing a total of four runs over his past four starts covering 28 innings. The 27-year-old became the AL’s first 16-game winner last Monday by tossing seven innings of one-run ball against Seattle. Keuchel is 1-1 with a 1.17 ERA in two career games (one start) against Minnesota, including six scoreless innings on June 6, 2014.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rosario’s 11 triples are the most by any Twin since Cristian Guzman had 14 in 2003.

2. The Astros are 39-15 in their last 54 home games.

3. Minnesota has never lost a series at Minute Maid Park, going 4-0 since 2000.

PREDICTION: Astros 6, Twins 2