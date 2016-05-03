Preview: Twins at Astros

The Minnesota Twins recorded a rare road victory in the series opener and look to add another to their tally when they visit the Houston Astros on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game set. Minnesota roughed up defending American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel en route to a 6-2 victory that improved its road record to 2-10.

The Twins snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday and received a strong contribution from the slumping Brian Dozier, who went 3-for-5 and scored twice after going hitless in 16 at-bats over his previous four games. Dozier, an All-Star last season as he set career highs for homers (28) and RBIs (77), is batting just .204 with three blasts this season. The Astros have been huge disappointments after making the playoffs last season, with Monday’s defeat being their 10th in their last 13 games. Keuchel had won 17 consecutive home decisions before a shaky outing in which he lasted just 4 1/3 innings as Houston failed to win back-to-back games for the eighth consecutive time this season.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Alex Meyer (0-0, 18.00 ERA) vs. Astros RH Collin McHugh (2-3, 6.65)

Meyer is making his first major-league start after three career relief appearances. He was moved into the rotation to replace ineffective left-hander Tommy Milone, who was demoted to the bullpen. Meyer was touched for two runs, five hits and a walk in one inning of relief on Friday against Detroit and has a 17.18 ERA and 3.55 WHIP in 3 2/3 career frames.

McHugh ended a two-start losing streak by beating Seattle in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and five hits in five innings. He has been hit hard this season, allowing 36 hits in 21 2/3 frames as opposing hitters have a collective .367 batting average. McHugh is 2-0 with a 2.00 ERA in three career starts against the Twins and has shut down Dozier (0-for-8) while struggling against Joe Mauer (3-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros LF Colby Rasmus struck out in all four at-bats on Monday and is 1-for-14 over his last four contests.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe (intercostal strain) joined the team in Houston and is slated to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday.

3. Houston CF Carlos Gomez (ribcage) has missed three straight games but could be available before the series concludes.

PREDICTION: Astros 9, Twins 6