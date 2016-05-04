Preview: Twins at Astros

The Houston Astros are once again in position to record back-to-back victories when they close a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The Astros (9-18) have failed to win consecutive games in each of their eight opportunities this season and make another attempt after winning Tuesday for only the fourth time in 14 games.

Right fielder George Springer homered in each of the first two games of the series, including a two-run blast in Tuesday’s 6-4 victory that caromed off the railroad tracks beyond left field and out of the ballpark. Springer had gone 11 contests without a homer and eight without an RBI prior to the series. Minnesota (8-19) owns the worst record in the American League, is 2-11 on the road and has lost five of its last six overall games. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has gotten his bat going and is 5-for-8 in the series after reaching base three times Tuesday on two singles and one walk.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-4, 4.45 ERA) vs. Astros RH Mike Fiers (2-1, 4.97)

Hughes lasted only five innings against the Detroit Tigers in his last start while allowing a season-worst four earned runs. He hasn’t walked more than two batters in any of his five outings but he has issued six overall after walking 16 hitters in each of the past two seasons. Hughes is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two career outings against the Astros and has held left fielder Colby Rasmus to a 1-for-14 effort - the one hit being a homer.

Fiers is coming off his best outing of the season when he gave up two runs in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics in a no-decision. He has a solid strikeouts-to-walks ratio of 22 to 3 but has served up seven homers in 29 innings. Fiers is 2-1 with a 1.65 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) versus the Twins and has fared well against catcher Kurt Suzuki (1-for-7) and third baseman Trevor Plouffe (1-for-6).

WALK-OFFS

1. Astros CF Carlos Gomez (ribcage) went 2-for-3 on Tuesday after missing the previous three games.

2. Plouffe (intercostal strain) went hitless in four at-bats on Tuesday in his first game since being activated from the disabled list.

3. Rasmus, who is hitless in eight at-bats in the series, is 1-for-18 over the past five contests.

PREDICTION: Twins 7, Astros 4