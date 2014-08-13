Astros 10, Twins 4: Chris Carter homered twice and drove in five runs and Jake Marisnick added his first career blast to back six strong innings from Collin McHugh as Houston pounded visiting Minnesota.

Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs while Marwin Gonzalez scored twice and drove in a run among two hits for the Astros, who evened the three-game set at a game apiece. McHugh (5-9) allowed one run and four hits to snap a nine-start winless streak.

Carter delivered a two-run homer in the third and a three-run shot in the fifth to give him six home runs and 13 RBIs in the last six games. Oswaldo Arcia homered twice and Kennys Vargas added a solo blast but Yohan Pino (1-5) was rocked for seven runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings for the Twins.

Arcia’s blast in the second inning gave Minnesota a brief lead before Houston rallied in the third. Marisnick led off the inning and lined a fastball down the line in left before Carter came up with one on and two out and put the Astros on top for good with a towering drive to left.

Altuve came up with runners on the corners in the fifth and sent a single into left to make it 4-1 in front of Carter, who ended Pino’s night with another long fly into the seats in left - his 28th homer. Gonzalez and Altuve each added an RBI single in the sixth as Houston piled on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Astros OF George Springer (quad strain) will be out at least two more weeks after a setback in his rehab. … Houston CF Dexter Fowler (intercostal strain) is expected to be activated from the 15-day DL in time for Wednesday’s series finale. … Twins 1B Joe Mauer went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.