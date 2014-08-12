Mauer, back from DL, leads Twins past Astros

HOUSTON -- Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire has said on occasion that first baseman Joe Mauer can roll out of bed and hit, so it should come as no surprise that Mauer can do the same when returning from the disabled list.

Mauer made his first game back a triumphant one, extending his long-delayed hitting streak to 13 games while also driving in the winning run in the ninth inning of the Twins’ 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

After missing 34 games with a strained right oblique, Mauer finished 2-for-4 with a walk in his first game since landing on the DL on July 2.

In the ninth, Mauer’s single off Astros right-hander Josh Fields (2-5) plated left fielder Jordan Schafer, with second baseman Brian Dozier scoring from first base when Astros left fielder Domingo Santana inexplicably held the ball long enough for Dozier to round third safely.

“It’s just a crazy day,” Mauer said. “It started with a 6 a.m. wake-up call and catch a flight to get here, so it’s a good way to end.”

Said Santana: “I just panicked. I was just trying to throw the ball to the cutoff man, but I just panicked.”

The Twins (53-64) missed an opportunity to forge ahead in the eighth inning when third baseman Trevor Plouffe was thrown out at home trying to score on a Chris Parmelee single to right. Astros right fielder Robbie Grossman recorded the assist to close the inning and preserve the tie.

Minnesota’s bullpen proved formidable with three innings of scoreless relief supporting left-hander Tommy Milone, who made his first start since being acquired by Minnesota in a trade with the Oakland A’s on July 31. Milone allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks over six innings.

”I don’t think he located as well as he normally does, but I also thought he changed speeds really well and he moved the ball in and out,“ Gardenhire. ”And he never really gives you too many pitches to take a whack at. I know (Chris) Carter got one and (Jose) Altuve got one, but he doesn’t give you that many pitches that you can really get a good swing at.

“He’s your typical left-hander that’s not overpowering but knows how to pitch.”

Twins left-hander Brian Duensing (3-2) earned the victory after getting the last two outs in the eighth. Closer Glen Perkins picked up his 29th save by working around a one-out single by center fielder Jake Marisnick in the ninth.

Given his recent struggles, Astros right-hander Brad Peacock had to take his outing against the Twins as a positive despite an elevated pitch count.

The Twins managed just two runs (one earned) against Peacock over five innings, with the lone earned run coming in the first after they loaded the bases with no outs. Peacock rallied to retire the final three batters he faced in the inning, surrendering only a run-scoring fielder’s choice to Plouffe.

Peacock allowed at least one baserunner in every inning except his final frame. His throwing error on a pickoff attempt of Santana enabled shortstop Eduardo Escobar to score from third and gave the Twins a 2-1 lead in the fourth. But, by and large, Peacock limited the damage despite needing 115 pitches to get 15 outs.

“Just that first inning. I don’t know what’s going on right now, but I definitely felt the best I had in a while,” Peacock said. “Just have to give those guys credit over there because they fouled a bunch of good pitches off and made me throw a lot. I threw a lot of strikes tonight and felt great out there.”

The Astros (49-70) didn’t waste much time matching the Twins whenever they scored. Altuve blasted his fifth home run in the bottom of the first inning to pull Houston even at 1-1, and Carter crushed a solo shot, his 26th, in the fifth to take Peacock off the hook for the loss.

NOTES: The Twins traded OF Josh Willingham to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for RHP Jason Adam. Over two-plus seasons and 324 games with the Twins, Willingham hit .232/.353/.446 with 61 home runs and 192 RBIs. Adam went 5-9 with a 4.67 ERA in 27 games (18 starts) between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha. ... Astros OF Alex Presley will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with short-season Class A Tri-City. Presley landed on the 15-day disabled list July 8 with a right oblique strain. ... 1B Joe Mauer came off the disabled list and LHP Tommy Milone was called up to fill the vacancies on the Minnesota roster created by the trades of Willingham and RHP Kevin Correia. The veteran pitcher was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.