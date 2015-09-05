McHugh, Astros shut down Twins

HOUSTON -- All it required was a pair of unusual events for Twins right-hander Mike Pelfrey for his mound counterpart, Astros right-hander Collin McHugh, to fuel his recent run of mound excellence.

McHugh carried a shutout into the eighth inning and rode a jolting display of power in the Houston Astros’ 8-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.

Coming off a stellar month in which he posted a 1.89 ERA over five quality starts, McHugh (15-7) scattered seven hits and one walk over 7 2/3 innings while recording six strikeouts. He allowed consecutive runners in the first and third innings before utilizing his defense to escape the first jam and his own savvy pitching to snuff the second rally.

Left fielder Colby Rasmus and catcher Hank Conger provided the thump for the Astros (74-61) with timely homers off Pelfrey (6-9), who entered sporting the longest string of starts without allowing a home run (seven) in the American League. Conger went 2-for-4 and matched his career high of five RBIs while Houston welcomed back right fielder George Springer (1-for-4) from a prolonged stint on the disabled list.

“We’ve had a lot of guys contribute with the homer this year and I think it’s a big reason why we are where we are,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “We’ve gotten production from every slot in the order.”

The Twins (69-65) dropped consecutive games for the first time since suffering a three-game sweep to the New York Yankees on Aug. 17-19.

“McHugh was good,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We watched him a lot. He showed us the same thing. He had a lot of poise. We couldn’t touch his curveball all night. He had good command of his cutter. It was kind of bleak overall.”

Springer made an immediate impact in his first game since July 1, slapping an opposite-field single to right field leading off the first inning before scampering to third base when second baseman Jose Altuve followed with a hit-and-run single to right. Springer scored the first run when shortstop Carlos Correa reached on a fielder’s choice.

That burst followed a dazzling defensive play by Astros center fielder Carlos Gomez, who fielded a Miguel Sano single and gunned down Twins first baseman Joe Mauer at the plate to close the first inning.

“It’s huge,” McHugh said. “Honestly when you get a play like that early in the game and we come back and score that inning, momentum kind of swings your way.”

The Astros surged ahead 3-0 in the second inning via a two-run homer from Rasmus, his 18th, before breaking the game open in the fourth.

Pelfrey was on the brink of escape after loading the bases with three successive singles to open the frame. He recovered to strike out both Rasmus and first baseman Luis Valbuena before falling behind in the count 2-0 to Conger, who crushed the third pitch out to left field for a grand slam and his 10th home run this season.

Conger became the 10th Houston player to reach double-digit home runs, helping the Astros set a franchise record. Pelfrey did not return for the fifth, leaving saddled with a 7-0 deficit having allowed eight hits.

“Usually I do a better job of keeping the ball in the park,” Pelfrey said. “The one to Rasmus was belt high that he turned on. The one to Conger was up, and he was able to get it out, too. Usually, I do a better job of keeping the ball in the park, and I was unable to do that tonight.”

NOTES: The Astros activated RF George Springer from the 15-day disabled list, with manager A.J. Hinch inserting Springer into the lineup atop the batting order. Springer missed 53 games after suffering a right wrist fracture on July 1, and the Astros went 26-27 without him. He made five rehab appearances for Double-A Corpus Christi, going 5-for-18 with four runs scored, two walks, a double and a stolen base. ... Twins CF Aaron Hicks was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Hicks appeared in four games with Triple-A Rochester, batting .412 with two doubles and one home run. ... The Astros recalled RHP Michael Feliz from Double-A Corpus Christi. Feliz was 7-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 23 games combined with the Hooks and Class A Lancaster. ... The Twins recalled LHP Logan Darnell from Triple-A Rochester, where he went 5-1 with a 2.78 ERA in 35 games (seven starts) with the Red Wings.