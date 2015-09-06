Lowrie’s slam propels Astros past Twins

HOUSTON -- Minnesota Twins rookie right-hander Tyler Duffey was authoring a memorable tale in his professional homecoming, but eventually his dominance began to wane and subsequently the Astros did what they do frequently: Houston rallied to victory in the latter stages of a tight game.

Astros third baseman Jed Lowrie belted a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning Sunday, propelling the Astros to an 8-5 victory over the Twins in the rubber match of the three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros (75-62) have scored 202 runs in the seventh inning or later this season, one of just four teams to reach the 200-run plateau in that circumstance. Their penchant for late comebacks served to fuel their surge into first place in the American League West earlier this season.

“It just felt like a lot of pent-up emotion,” said Lowrie, who finished 1-for-5. “That game, nothing was really happening, we were not hitting the ball very hard, and (when) we got the opportunity, I think everybody took a big sigh of relief and had a lot of fun.”

The Astros tallied five runs in the seventh, chasing Duffey with a pair of singles before laying waste to Twins right-hander Trevor May (8-9).

With Minnesota leading 2-0 in the seventh inning, Astros pinch hitter Preston Tucker worked a two-out walk to load the bases before second baseman Jose Altuve reached on an infield single to cut the deficit in half.

“That’s to be expected, it’s our style of play,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of the Altuve hit. “At this time of year, we are locked in on every pitch. It doesn’t surprise me when these guys come through with some hustle plays.”

Said May: “If that guy doesn’t hit a ball hard at somebody, he’s got a chance to get on base. It’s one of those times where you wish he would’ve hit it hard. He just seems to hit it hard when you don’t want him to, and he hits it soft when you need him to hit it hard.”

Lowrie followed with his eighth home run, drilling a 2-1 changeup out to right field for the Astros’ second grand slam of the series.

The stunning comeback made a winner out of Dallas Keuchel (17-6), who took the AL lead in victories. The Astros left-hander surrendered three solo home runs yet recorded 12 strikeouts over eight innings. Keuchel allowed three runs on five hits and two walks and set a franchise mark with his 14th consecutive home win.

Duffey pitched locally at Bellaire High and Rice University and excelled in his pro debut in his hometown. He matched his season high of eight strikeouts and allowed two runs on six hits and one walk over 6 2/3 innings. He departed leading 2-0 and to an ovation from his supporters.

“It’s hard not to hear it,” Duffey said of the applause. “People are there in the front row. I saw everything. It was a pretty cool feeling. Just because I‘m leaving guys on, you’re still a little upset.”

Minnesota spotted Duffey the lead when second baseman Brian Dozier belted his 27th homer leading off the fourth and shortstop Eduardo Escobar hit his ninth with one out in the fifth. Left fielder Aaron Hicks opened the eighth with his ninth homer, but by then Keuchel had a lead, and he later notched strikeouts of first baseman Joe Mauer and designated hitter Miguel Sano to keep it.

Astros left fielder Jake Marisnick, who entered as a pinch runner and scored the tying run in the seventh, added a three-run homer off Twins left-hander Neal Cotts in the eighth for his eighth homer on the season.

The Twins (70-66) remain 1 1/2 games behind the Texas Rangers in the race for the second AL wild card.

NOTES: Astros RHP Scott Feldman did not respond well to a throwing session Saturday, prompting team officials to schedule a meeting to discuss the next course of action. Feldman had an injection in his right shoulder Wednesday after leaving his Tuesday start in the third inning with shoulder discomfort. There is an increasingly likelihood that Feldman could miss more than one turn through the rotation. ... With the Astros starting LHP Dallas Keuchel, Twins manager Paul Molitor inserted struggling veteran (and right-handed-hitting) RF Torii Hunter back into the lineup. Molitor started dynamic young outfielders Byron Buxton, Aaron Hicks and left-handed-hitting Eddie Rosario to positive results Saturday night. ... Astros RF George Springer did not play Sunday, a precaution following his two-month stint on the disabled list with a right wrist fracture. Springer is scheduled to start all three games in Oakland beginning Monday, and with the Astros having an off day on Thursday, should be restriction-free moving forward.