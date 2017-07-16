Ball bounces Twins' way in victory over Astros

HOUSTON -- One night earlier, it was the Astros who benefitted from a fortuitous bounce en route to victory.

When Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario cashed in on similar luck on Saturday night, Minnesota manager Paul Molitor was quick to welcome the opportunity.

Rosario turned an infield chopper to the right of the mound into a two-run double and the Minnesota Twins squeezed out a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning, Rosario ricocheted a grounder off the extended glove of Astros left-handed Tony Sipp. The deflected ball then squirted past lunging second baseman Jose Altuve as he slid in position to field the ball and initiate a double play.

Miguel Sano and Max Kepler scored as the ball trickled past Altuve and into shallow right field.

"Ball's got to bounce your way once in a while," Molitor said. "It's a part of the game that gets overlooked, the breaks that you get."

The Twins (46-44) held on from there, first with starter Ervin Santana (11-6) continuing his effective work against the Astros (61-30). Relievers Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers bridged the gap to All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler, who notched his 25th save with a scoreless ninth.

The Astros stranded 11 runners and finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They taxed Santana early and loaded the bases against Duffey with two outs in the seventh, but Rogers induced an inning-ending ground ball to smother that threat. Rogers, a left-hander, retired four right-handed hitters to provide the biggest spark out of the Twins' bullpen.

"I've got a job to do and I just tried to execute pitches and get ahead right away with runners in scoring position," Rogers said. "The bases loaded you don't have much to work with so you just try to get ahead and execute from there."

Brian Dozier cranked a leadoff home run for a second consecutive game for the Twins.

Altuve hit his 14th homer in support of Astros right-hander Joe Musgrove (4-8), who allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five-plus innings.

"A lot of these guys will give you a free strike so I tried to take advantage of that, but I think toward the end, I got a little too comfortable with the zone," Musgrove said. "The balls weren't hit very hard, but they found some grass, and I thought Tony did a good job of trying to bail me out there."

Santana proved elusive despite the Astros' best efforts to knock him out early. He surrendered a run-scoring double to Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in the second but made sure Houston didn't cash in on two additional baserunners later in the inning.

Santana allowed a leadoff homer to Altuve in the third but buckled down when the Astros loaded the bases in the fourth, getting Altuve to ground out to stifle that rally.

The Astros left the bases loaded in the second, fourth and seventh innings. They generated opportunities aplenty but repeatedly failed to convert.

"It's a tough game, and when things don't go your way, there's a lot of what ifs, there's a lot of could haves, and there's a lot of nonsense," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "You just need to win the at-bats and we did, but we came up a little short."

NOTES: The Twins placed CF Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain. Buxton sustained the injury Friday night when he slipped rounding second base en route to scoring on a bases-clearing double by 2B Brian Dozier in the fourth inning. In a corresponding move, the Twins reinstated 1B Joe Mauer from the disabled list after Mauer missed six games with a lower back strain. ... Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel will make the first of what will likely be multiple rehab starts Monday with Double-A Corpus Christi. Keuchel is scheduled to throw two innings. He landed on the 10-day disabled list June 5 with a neck strain. ... Twins RHP Bartolo Colon will make his first start with the club Tuesday against the New York Yankees. Colon signed with the Twins on July 7 after being released by the Atlanta Braves three days earlier.