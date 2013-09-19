Preview: Twins at Athletics

The Oakland Athletics attempt to take another step toward clinching the American League West when they host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday in the opener of a four-game set. Oakland has a 6 1/2-game lead over the Texas Rangers with 10 games to go despite blowing a ninth-inning lead and eventually losing to the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Minnesota defeated the Chicago White Sox for only its fourth win in 14 games.

The Athletics took a two-run lead into the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 11-inning loss to the Angels before closer Grant Balfour blew his third save to continue his recent doldrums. “He’s had a great year,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of the pitcher who has given up eight runs in 8 2/3 innings over his last nine appearances. “If you look at it overall, three blown saves is going to work anywhere.” Minnesota lost two of three to Oakland last week, allowing 26 runs in the two defeats.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kevin Correia (9-12, 4.31 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Dan Straily (10-7, 4.11)

Correia has lost back-to-back starts and four of his last five decisions. He has pitched at least six innings in seven straight outings, issuing two or fewer walks in each of them. Correia is 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in six career appearances (three starts) against Oakland.

Straily has won four consecutive outings, allowing just five runs in 23 2/3 innings during the stretch. He defeated the Texas Rangers in his last turn, when he gave up two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 frames. Straily is 5-4 with a 3.82 ERA in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Athletics SS Jed Lowrie (hamstring) went 2-for-5 on Wednesday in his first start since Sunday.

2. Twins OF Alex Presley is batting .294 in 17 games since being acquired in the deal that sent Justin Morneau to Pittsburgh.

3. Oakland OF Chris Young has four homers – and a .261 average – in 46 career at-bats against Correia.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Athletics 3