Preview: Twins at Athletics

The league-leading Oakland Athletics continue their 10-game homestand when they take on the Minnesota Twins in the second contest of their four-game set Friday. Oakland improved to 4-3 on its lengthy stretch at O.co Coliseum and became the first team to 70 wins by posting a 3-0 victory in the series opener. The first-place Athletics increased their lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West to three games behind a sensational effort from the newly acquired Jon Lester, who was perfect through five innings and finished with a three-hitter for his 11th career complete game and fourth shutout.

Stephen Vogt provided all the offensive support Lester needed in the third inning with a two-run homer that ended his string of 23 consecutive at-bats without a hit. Minnesota managed only three singles as it suffered its second straight loss following a three-game winning streak. Oakland, which earned manager Bob Melvin his 800th career victory, has won all four meetings with the Twins this season, outscoring them 24-8 in the process.

TV: 10:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (10-8, 3.93 ERA) vs. Athletics LH Scott Kazmir (12-4, 2.53)

Gibson posted his third win in four starts Sunday at Chicago, allowing three runs and six hits in seven innings against the White Sox. The 26-year-old was stellar in his previous two victories, yielding a total of nine hits over 13 scoreless frames. Gibson, who never has faced Oakland, is 6-5 with a 4.38 ERA in 13 road outings this season.

Kazmir looks to bounce back from a loss to Kansas City on Sunday in which he surrendered four runs and 10 hits over six innings. The 30-year-old All-Star yielded a total of five earned runs in his previous five starts, going 3-0 in that span. Kazmir improved to 6-4 in 12 career starts against the Twins on April 7, when he gave up three runs in six frames of an 8-3 triumph.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins are expected to recall a pitcher from Triple-A Rochester after Friday’s game to start Saturday.

2. Oakland OF Sam Fuld is 5-for-23 (.217) in seven games since being acquired from Minnesota at the July 31 trade deadline.

3. Athletics SS Jed Lowrie has been kept out of the starting lineup for the last three games due to a bruised right index finger.

PREDICTION: Athletics 4, Twins 1