Preview: Twins at Athletics

The league-leading Oakland Athletics look to remain perfect against Minnesota this year when they host the Twins in the third contest of their four-game series Saturday. Oakland improved to 5-0 in the season series with a 6-5 triumph Friday, jumping out to a big lead before withstanding a late comeback attempt. Scott Kazmir was perfect through four innings and held the Twins to a single over six frames before coming undone in the seventh as Minnesota rallied for five runs.

The Athletics put a little more distance between themselves and division-rival Los Angeles, increasing their lead over the Angels in the American League West to four games, while moving to 5-3 on their 10-game homestand. Chris Parmelee highlighted Minnesota’s five-run seventh with a two-run double and scored on Eduardo Nunez’s two-base hit to cut a 6-0 deficit to one run. The Twins were unable to complete the comeback as their losing streak reached three games.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (NR) vs. Athletics RH Jeff Samardzija (4-8, 2.91)

May will be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make his major league debut. The 24-year-old, who is considered one of the team’s top prospects, was acquired in the deal that sent Ben Revere to Philadelphia prior to the 2013 season. May made 17 starts for Rochester, going 8-6 with a 2.93 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings.

Samardzija settled for a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Monday after allowing two runs and five hits over seven innings. The 29-year-old is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in six starts with Oakland after being acquired from the Chicago Cubs and has won just once in his last four outings. Samardzija lost his only career start against Minnesota as he was battered for eight runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland closer Sean Doolittle recorded his 18th save Friday, surpassing the franchise mark for a left-hander set in 2007 by Alan Embree.

2. Minnesota’s rally on Friday snapped the club’s 19-inning scoreless streak.

3. The Athletics have outscored the Twins 30-13 thus far in the season series.

PREDICTION: Athletics 7, Twins 3