Preview: Twins at Athletics

The league-leading Oakland Athletics attempt to continue their dominance of Minnesota by completing a sweep of their four-game series when they host the Twins in the finale on Sunday. Oakland extended its winning streak against Minnesota to 12 games by posting its sixth victory in as many meetings this season, a 9-4 triumph in which Derek Norris came within one RBI of his career high by belting a three-run homer and drawing a pair of bases-loaded walks. The Athletics improved to 6-3 on their 10-game homestand while maintaining their four-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West.

Oakland has outscored Minnesota 39-17 in the season series, recording at least six runs in five of its six victories. The Athletics’ 12-game winning streak is the longest in franchise history against the Twins-Washington Senators franchise, surpassing 11-game runs in 1909 and 1929. Minnesota’s overall losing streak reached four games as Trevor May surrendered four runs on three hits and an astounding seven walks over just two innings in his major-league debut.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jason Hammel (9-9, 3.70)

Hughes halted his three-start losing streak Tuesday, limiting San Diego to one run on seven hits and a walk while striking out nine in six innings. Oakland has scored a total of only eight runs in the 28-year-old’s last four outings after erupting for 13 in a victory at Colorado on July 13. Hughes’ career record against Oakland remained at 3-2 after he surrendered four runs over five innings of a no-decision April 9.

Hammel took a step in the right direction Tuesday as he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against Tampa Bay, notching his first win in five starts since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs despite allowing seven hits and walking four. The 31-year-old lowered his ERA with Oakland to 7.15 with his latest performance after giving up a total of 20 runs over 17 2/3 frames in his first four outings with the club. Hammel is 2-1 with a 4.26 ERA in six career games - five starts - against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland 3B Josh Donaldson extended his hitting streak against the Twins to 16 games by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs Saturday.

2. Minnesota traded RHP Kevin Correia to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash. The 33-year-old veteran went 5-13 with a 4.94 ERA in 23 starts this season.

3. The Athletics had a scoreless streak by their relievers end at 30 innings as RHP Dan Otero surrendered a run with one out in the eighth inning Saturday.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Athletics 3