Preview: Twins at Athletics

Stephen Vogt and the Oakland Athletics continue to enjoy success at home against the Minnesota Twins. After his walk-off RBI single evened the series, Vogt looks to give Oakland its 11th win in 13 home meetings with Minnesota when the clubs play the rubber match of the three-game set on Sunday.

Vogt improved to 7-for-23 in his last six home contests versus the Twins after he plated Billy Burns to give the Athletics a 3-2 win in 10 innings on Saturday. Billy Butler belted a homer to snap Oakland’s 20-inning scoreless streak, marking the third time he went deep in his last 14 games after launching just two blasts in his previous 56. While the Athletics remain in the cellar of the American League West, Minnesota dropped five games behind Central-leading Kansas City. Brian Dozier homered to lead off the Twins’ 5-0 victory on Friday and had two more hits the following night but is just 1-for-7 against Sunday starter Jesse Chavez.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (5-1, 2.84 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jesse Chavez (4-9, 3.40)

Milone improved to 3-0 in his last seven starts on July 8 after allowing one run and five hits in seven innings of a 5-3 victory over Baltimore. The 28-year-old has permitted nine earned runs on 39 hits in that stretch (44 frames) since rejoining the rotation on June 4. Milone certainly enjoyed pitching at the O.co Coliseum while with Oakland, posting a 15-8 record with a 2.96 ERA.

Chavez suffered his third straight loss on July 9 after yielding four runs and seven hits in five innings of a 6-2 setback to the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old, who has permitted nine runs in his last 10 frames, has yielded six homers in his last seven contests after surrendering just two in his previous 12. Chavez won his lone career decision versus Minnesota on May 5 after allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven over 7 1/3 innings of a 2-1 triumph.

WALK-OFFS

1. Oakland owns a major league-worst 5-17 mark in games that have been started by left-handers.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has recorded 16 hits in his last 11 contests, including a 3-for-7 stretch with an RBI double in the series.

3. Athletics OF Josh Reddick is 0-for-7 in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Athletics 2, Twins 1