Preview: Twins at Athletics

After ending a four-game slide in the series opener, the Minnesota Twins try to begin a winning streak when they continue their three-game set against the host Oakland Athletics on Saturday. Minnesota kicked off its eight-game road trip with three straight losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers before posting a 6-3 triumph over Oakland on Friday.

Jason Castro recorded a pair of RBI doubles in the opener for the Twins, who are in third place and six games back in the American League Central thanks to current surges by first-place Cleveland and Kansas City. Minnesota also trails the Royals by four games for the second AL wild-card spot. Returning home from a 1-6 road trip did not change Oakland's fortunes as it suffered its fifth consecutive setback. Khris Davis went 2-for-3 with a run-scoring single as he reached the 70-RBI plateau for the second time in his career after registering 102 last year.

TV: 9:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Adalberto Mejia (4-4, 4.10 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Chris Smith (0-1, 3.32)

Mejia is winless in his last three turns but has allowed just one earned run in each of the last two - both no-decisions in which he failed to make it through six innings. The 24-year-old Dominican has not been victorious since giving up three runs over seven frames against the Los Angeles Angels on July 3. Mejia will be making his first road start in a month as he last pitched away from home on June 28, when he scattered five hits over 5 2/3 scoreless innings of a victory at Boston.

Smith remains in search of his first career win as a starter as he gets the call for the fourth time this season - and overall in the major leagues. The 36-year-old Californian took the loss at Toronto on Monday after yielding three runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. Smith has made two career relief appearances against Minnesota, allowing two hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts in three scoreless frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Twins 3B Miguel Sano returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with a bruised left hand and went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts.

2. Oakland RHP Jharel Cotton (thumb) is expected to be activated from the disabled list and start against San Francisco on Monday.

3. Minnesota OF Byron Buxton (groin) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Friday and homered on the first pitch he saw.

PREDICTION: Athletics 5, Twins 3