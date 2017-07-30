Preview: Twins at Athletics

Less than 24 hours after rallying for a victory to even the three-game series and end a five-game slide, the Oakland Athletics try for back-to-back wins when they host the rubber match of their set against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Oakland trailed 4-1 in the middle contest before scoring once in both the fifth and eighth innings and twice in the ninth to post just its third triumph in 12 games.

The Athletics turned on the power late as rookie Matt Chapman hit a solo homer in the eighth before Rajai Davis belted a walk-off two-run shot with none out in the following frame. The blast completed a 4-for-5 peformance by Davis, who had gone 0-for-12 over his previous seven contests. Miguel Sano launched a two-run homer and Zack Granite went 2-for-4 with two RBIs as Minnesota suffered its fifth loss in six overall games and fourth over the first five contests of its eight-game road trip. The Twins have fallen seven games behind first-place Cleveland in the American League Central but are only four back in the wild-card race.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), NBCSN California (Oakland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Bartolo Colon (2-9, 8.00 ERA) vs. Athletics RH Jharel Cotton (5-8, 5.17)

Colon receives another chance in Minnesota's rotation as he showed slight improvement in his second start with the team on Monday, when he gave up three runs over five innings of a no-decision against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. The 44-year-old Dominican has allowed seven or more hits in 13 of his 15 turns this season and hasn't won since posting a victory at Toronto on May 15. Colon, who recorded at least 14 wins in each of the previous four campaigns, is 9-6 with one shutout and a 3.37 ERA in in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against Oakland - the team with which he spent 2012 and 2013.

Cotton will return from a stint on the disabled list caused by a blister on his right thumb to make his first start since July 3. The 25-year-old rookie from the Virgin Islands failed to record his third straight win in that outing as he yielded four runs and seven hits over five innings of a loss to the Chicago White Sox. Cotton made his only career start against the Twins on May 4 at Minnesota, where he allowed three runs - two earned - on three hits (two homers) and three walks over six innings of a victory.

Walk-Offs

1. Twins OF Max Kepler struck out four times Saturday, matching the total of Oakland's entire team.

2. Oakland RHP Sonny Gray was slated to pitch Sunday but had his start pushed back due to Monday's non-waiver trade deadline as he potentially could be moved.

3. Sano is one home run away from matching the career high of 25 he set last season.

PREDICTION: Athletics 9, Twins 4