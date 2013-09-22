(Updated: CORRECTION: Spelling of Pinto’s last name in Para 5.)

Athletics 9, Twins 1: Alberto Callaspo belted a two-run homer among his four hits and Kurt Suzuki added another two-run blast as host Oakland inched closer to repeating as American League West champion.

Yoenis Cespedes homered and drove in three runs while Jed Lowrie collected three hits for the Athletics, who have won 12 of 15 and reduced their magic number for clinching the division to one. Oakland has seven games left on its schedule and owns a 7 1/2-game lead over second-place Texas, which has eight contests remaining.

The high-octane offense was more than enough for Jarrod Parker (12-7), who rebounded after suffering his first loss in nearly four months during his last trip to the mound. The 24-year-old allowed one run on four hits in six innings.

A 2-hour, 7-minute rain delay did little to slow down Oakland, which opened the scoring on Callaspo’s RBI single in the first inning before exploding in the second. Chris Young gave the Athletics a 2-0 lead with a sacrifice fly before Cespedes doubled the advantage with a two-run single to left field.

Callaspo capped the five-run frame by depositing a 2-1 fastball from Pedro Hernandez (3-2) over the wall in left for his ninth homer - and second in three games. Josmil Pinto homered and joined Brian Dozier with two hits apiece for the Twins, who suffered their 13th loss in 17 contests.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Athletics 3B Josh Donaldson reached base for the 26th consecutive game. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored. ... Hernandez was blasted out of the gate, permitting six runs and eight hits in two innings. ... Parker improved to 2-0 in four outings against the Twins.