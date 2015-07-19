Athletics 14, Twins 1

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right fielder Josh Reddick hit a grand slam, highlighting an Oakland Athletics display of power that featured five home runs in a 14-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Left fielder Jake Smolinski hit a pair of homers, while catcher Josh Phegley and designated hitter Billy Butler also homered. The first three were off Twins starter Tommy Milone.

Reddick hit his slam against reliever J.R. Graham in the fifth and Smolinski added a three-run shot against Trevor May in the eighth.

A’s starter Jesse Chavez (5-9) ended a three-game losing streak after giving up three hits in six scoreless innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Chavez entered the game with the fifth lowest run support in the American League, getting two runs or fewer in 10 starts. That changed Sunday as he improved to 2-6 in day games.

Milone (5-2) fell to 3-1 in day starts. Milone allowed a season-high seven runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, did not walk a batter and struck out four in the first start against his former team. It was Milone’s shortest start since lasting 1 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals last Aug. 17, his second start with the Twins.

The Twins avoided a shutout when Shane Robinson tripled in a run in the ninth.

The Athletics, who won their fourth in five games, flexed their collective muscles to take an early 11-0 lead.

Phegley hit a two-run shot with two outs in the second to start the barrage.

Milone allowed his first home run in 36 innings, a span of five starts dating to June 12. The three long balls in less than three innings matched Milone’s output for the month of June.

The A’s added five runs in the third, all with two outs. The rally began when Milone hit Mark Canha with a pitch. Zobrist followed with an RBI double and Butler hit a two-run shot, his second homer in as many days. Smolinski followed with a solo shot and Lawrie singled, ending Milone’s night. Lawrie scored when Phegley doubled off Graham.

Butler and Smolinski each singled to open the fifth. Graham hit Phegley to set the stage for Reddick’s third career slam on the first pitch he saw.

NOTES: Twins DH Miguel Sano showed up at O.Co Coliseum in Oakland on Sunday using crutches, the result of a sprained right ankle suffered in pre-game drills on Saturday. Molitor, who thought it might be 3-5 days, said he didn’t notice any difference in Sano’s swing but that hitting coach Tom Brunansky told him Sano opened up his front foot while landing, subconsciously protecting the ankle. ... Twins SS Danny Santana impressed Molitor since returning to the big leagues following a stint in the minors. “The challenge with him is that it’s tougher to be consistent when his playing time is erratic,” Molitor said. ... A’s RHP/LHP Pat Venditte (strained right shoulder) will throw batting practice in Stockton for the Class A Ports on Monday. He will throw 15 pitches with each arm. ... A’s RHP Taylor Thompson (strained right shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Stockton on Tuesday. He is scheduled to throw an inning. Thompson has been on the DL all season. ... A’s OF Coco Crisp (cervical strain) began baseball activities on Saturday following a bout with kidney stones, taking dry swings.