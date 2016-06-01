Manaea hurls A's to sweep of Twins

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rookie left-hander Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings for his second major-league victory as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-1 and completed a three-game series sweep at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday.

Manaea (2-3) allowed one run, matching his career low, on five hits. He had a career-high eight strikeouts and walked three.

Jake Smolinski hit his first home run of the season for the A's, who won their season-high fifth straight home game, one shy of matching their longest streak overall this year.

A's first baseman Billy Butler went 2-for-3 with a double, drove in a run and scored once. Danny Valencia stayed red-hot, going 3-for-4 with a double and raising his batting average to .346. Jed Lowrie had two hits and scored two runs.

The Twins had won four straight road games, including a three-game sweep of Seattle, before being swept by the A's.

Twins left-hander Pat Dean (1-2) gave up four runs on nine hits over five innings in his third career major-league start and fifth appearance. He struck out three, walked two and threw 81 pitches.

Ryan Dull, Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson combined to blank the Twins on one hit over the final three innings.

The A's took a 1-0 lead in first. Butler lined a leadoff double to left, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Billy Burns' infield single with two out.

Oakland added a run in the second when Lowrie beat out an infield single, moved to second on Valencia's single and scored on Butler's single.

Smolinski made it 3-0 Oakland in the third, crushing Dean's first-pitch fastball over the left field fence for his first major-league home run since Sept. 19, 2015, at Houston.

Lowrie hit a leadoff single in the fifth, moved to third on Valencia's double and scored on Khris Davis' sacrifice fly, giving Oakland a 4-0 lead.

The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth but scored only one run. Brian Dozier, who led off with a walk, scored when Eduardo Escobar hit a sacrifice fly for the first out of the inning.

Manaea struck out Max Kepler and Juan Centeno to end the inning.

Oakland increased its lead to 5-1 with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Marcus Semien hit a leadoff single, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on Coco Crisp's single.

NOTES: A's RHP Sonny Gray (strained right trapezius) will make a rehab start on Sunday for Class A Stockton. If all goes well, he will be activated from the 15-day disabled list and start for the A's on June 10 at Cincinnati, manager Bob Melvin said. "Physically, he's fine," Melvin said. "It's just about getting enough pitches where he can start a game again." ... A's LHP Rich Hill (strained groin) pitched a bullpen session and will make his scheduled start on Saturday at Houston, Melvin said. ... Twins OF Max Kepler, who was called up Tuesday night from Triple-A Rochester, started in right field and batted seventh against Oakland. ... Twins RF Miguel Sano (strained left hamstring), who was injured Tuesday and placed on the 15-day disabled list, probably will have an MRI exam after the team returns to Minnesota "just to make sure there's no undetected damage as far as tears and things like that," manager Paul Molitor said.