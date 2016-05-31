Mauer, Sano power Twins to win in Seattle

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Twins found a pretty good formula for success during their three days at Safeco Field, so they went to it again on Sunday.

For the third day in a row, the Twins got home runs from veteran Joe Mauer and budding star Miguel Sano. They also got their third victory of the series.

“It was a good three games,” Mauer said after the Twins completed their first sweep in more than a month with a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. “A good series. It’s good to get a sweep.”

Three home runs and a strong performance from starter Ricky Nolasco helped Minnesota (15-34) win its fourth game in a row.

“This is kind of how we expected to play coming into the year,” second baseman Brian Dozier said. “Things seem to be flowing now.”

Seattle (28-21) fell out of first place in the American League West for the first time in two weeks, while the Twins matched their season-long winning streak of four games. The Mariners pulled to within one run on a two-out, two-run homer from Franklin Gutierrez in the ninth, but a game-ending strikeout ended that rally.

“We couldn’t get a whole lot going until late today,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “It’s one of those series where they just beat us.”

Minnesota (15-34) used three solo home runs on the way to a 4-2 lead in the fourth, with both Mauer and Sano homering for the third game in a row. Mauer and Sano went back-to-back to lead off the fourth, then catcher Juan Centeno added an RBI double two outs later.

The Twins were leading 5-2 in the ninth before a two-out, two-run shot from Gutierrez brought the Mariners to within 5-4. Minnesota closer Kevin Jepsen struck out Chris Iannetta on five pitches to thwart the rally.

Jepsen earned a save for the second game in a row, giving him six for the season. Jepsen, who got out of a ninth-inning jam Saturday night when the Twins turned a game-ending double play, gave up two singles and the home run Sunday but escaped with another nail-biting save.

Seattle jumped out to a 1-0 lead on Robinson Cano’s solo homer in the first inning, but Minnesota tied the score 1-1 on a Robbie Grossman home run in the top of the second.

Seattle’s Kyle Seager led off the second with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to put the Mariners up 2-1.

Minnesota’s three-run fourth, which started with the Mauer and Sano homers, put the Twins back in front, 4-2. Grossman then added his second RBI of the day with a bases-loaded groundout in the fifth, extending the lead to 5-2.

Seattle starter Taijuan Walker fell to 0-5 in May with another rough outing. Walker (2-5) served up three home runs while being charged with five runs off six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

“We didn’t pitch well in this series, from our starters, and that’s a key for any team,” Servais said.

Minnesota’s Nolasco (2-3) allowed two runs off three hits over six innings to earn the win.

“I was pounding my fastball pretty good,” Nolasco said afterward. “I wish I could have been a little more efficient, but I‘m glad I could help the team win.”

Twins third baseman Eduardo Nunez had two hits to finish the series 8-for-14. Mauer went 5-for-12 with three home runs in the series.

The only other time the Twins have won four games in a row came in mid-April, when they swept the Angels and won the opener against Milwaukee. Minnesota followed that with just eight wins over its next 33 games before sweeping the Mariners.

“It’s a lot more fun,” Mauer said of being in a winning clubhouse. “We’ve been playing pretty good as of late. To see the results is nice.”

Seattle has been swept in two of its past three series, having also lost three to the Angels earlier this month.

Cano went 2-for-4 for the Mariners while hitting his team-high 15th home run of the season.

NOTES: The Mariners acquired minor league INF Patrick Kivlehan from Texas for a player to be named or cash considerations. Kivlehan, 26, was part of the Mariners organization before being included in the deal that brought Leonys Martin to Seattle. ... Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe (right knee) was not in Minnesota’s lineup, but he could be available for the Oakland series that starts Monday. ... Minnesota C Juan Centeno got his eighth start of the season as regular starter Kurt Suzuki continued to recover from concussion-like symptoms. ... The Mariners begin a pair of two-game home-and-home series with the Padres on Monday afternoon. San Diego’s starters for the two Safeco Field games have a combined record of 4-10. The final seven games of Seattle’s homestand have come against starting pitchers with a combined record of 8-28 entering the game. ... Minnesota was scheduled to head for Oakland after the game, with a three-game series against the A’s starting Monday.