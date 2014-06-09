Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to keep a two-game funk from turning into a serious skid when they host the Minnesota Twins on Monday in the opener of a three-game set. Toronto hasn’t scored since Friday and was blanked in each of the final two games of a series against the St. Louis Cardinals, totaling only seven hits in the defeats. The Blue Jays lead the American League East by 5 1/2 games over the Baltimore Orioles.

Minnesota is three games under .500, but made a move over the weekend that indicates management feels it can make a run at the American League Central crown by signing free-agent first baseman/designated hitter Kendrys Morales. “We’re certainly in the mix,” general manager Terry Ryan told reporters. “We’ve played pretty decent up to this point and have surprised some people. We’re at the point in the season where there’s a lot of baseball left. So why not the Twins?” Morales had 23 homers and 80 RBIs for Seattle last season.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (4-5, 5.65 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (6-4, 4.25)

Nolasco has won back-to-back outings against the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers. He gave up four runs and six hits in seven innings against Milwaukee in his last turn while striking out seven and walking none. Nolasco has a 3.09 ERA in two career starts against Toronto, receiving no-decisions both times.

Dickey has won back-to-back decisions and five of his last six. He has allowed two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight outings, including when he defeated Detroit in his last turn. Dickey is 2-3 with a 6.58 ERA in 10 career appearances (six starts) against the Twins, including a loss on April 17 when he gave up five runs, seven hits and five walks in 4 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion has just one homer in 20 at-bats during June after smacking 16 homers in May.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer hasn’t driven in a run in any of his last 11 games and has only two over his last 22 outings.

3. Toronto SS Jose Reyes is batting .327 with three homers in 49 career at-bats against Nolasco.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 10, Twins 7