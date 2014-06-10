Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins look to rebound from a deflating loss and even their three-game set at one win apiece when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Minnesota let an early two-run lead in the series opener slip away before rallying to forge a tie in the top of the ninth, only to fall in the bottom of the inning. Kevin Pillar hit a one-out single to plate pinch runner Erik Kratz with the winning run after Kurt Suzuki and Eduardo Escobar delivered back-to-back RBI doubles with two outs to tie it for Minnesota.

The victory snapped a brief two-game slide for Toronto, which increased its league-leading home run total to 91 with blasts by Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Reyes. Encarnacion’s homer was his 20th of the season, putting him one behind Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for first in the majors. Kendrys Morales made his debut for the Twins in the series opener one day after signing as a free agent and went 1-for-3 with a walk.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), RSN, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kevin Correia (2-7, 6.11 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (5-2, 4.12)

Correia was battered by Milwaukee on Thursday, surrendering five runs and 10 hits over five innings en route to his fourth loss in five decisions. The 33-year-old pitched well in his last two road starts as he allowed a total of four runs in 12 frames while going 1-0. Correia has struggled against Toronto during his career, posting a 1-3 record and 6.48 ERA in six games (four starts).

Happ is coming off his fourth win in five outings, a 7-3 triumph at Detroit on Thursday in which he yielded three runs over 6 1/3 innings. The 31-year-old has allowed three runs or fewer in four of his seven starts after beginning the season with three relief appearances. Happ was victorious in his only career start versus Minnesota, limiting the Twins to two runs - one earned - 6 1/3 frames, but gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen on April 17.

WALK-OFFS

1. Encarnacion’s three-run homer in the first on Monday ended Toronto’s 18-inning scoreless drought.

2. Blue Jays OF Colby Rasmus (hamstring) is slated to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

3. Minnesota signed SS Nick Gordon, their first-round pick in last week’s draft who is the son of former major leaguer Tom Gordon and brother of Los Angeles Dodgers 2B Dee Gordon.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 9, Twins 2