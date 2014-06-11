Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays attempt to break out of their offensive funk as they host the Minnesota Twins in the rubber match of their three-game set Wednesday afternoon. Toronto was shut out for the third time in four contests on Tuesday, dropping a 4-0 decision after posting a 5-4 triumph in the series opener. The Blue Jays failed to record an extra-base hit, managing seven singles as they have scored in only three of their last 36 innings.

The Twins struck early in each of the first two games, taking a 2-0 lead before an out was recorded in each contest. Leadoff batter Danny Santana has posted four multi-hit performances during his six-game hitting streak and collected nine RBIs over his last five contests while No. 2 hitter Brian Dozier has homered in both games and scored at least one run in four straight. Kendrys Morales has shown no rust after spending the first two-plus months of the season in limbo, going 3-for-8 with a walk in two games since signing with Minnesota on Sunday.

TV: 12:37 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (6-2, 3.46 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (3-0, 5.40)

Hughes had his six-game winning streak snapped Friday, when he yielded five runs and six hits in six innings against Houston. The setback was his first since allowing four runs over five frames versus Toronto on April 15. Hughes owns a 5-7 record with one save and a 4.96 ERA in 28 career games (21 starts) against the Blue Jays.

Stroman has recorded back-to-back quality starts since joining the rotation, allowing one run over six innings in each outing - both victories. The 23-year-old registered a career-high seven strikeouts against St. Louis on Friday after fanning six versus Kansas City in his debut outing. Each of his first two starts were at home, where he has posted a 5.51 ERA in five overall appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Hughes allowed three home runs Friday after keeping the ball in the park over his previous five starts.

2. Blue Jays 3B Edwin Encarnacion has hit 18 of his 20 home runs since May 6.

3. The Twins have won two of their last six games, with both victories being shutouts.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Blue Jays 3