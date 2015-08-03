Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

David Price makes his much-anticipated debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday when they begin a big four-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins. Price was one of the major acquisitions prior to Friday’s trade deadline, coming over from Detroit for a trio of prospects to give the Blue Jays’ rotation a big boost.

The 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner held the Twins to just two unearned runs in eight innings while with the Tigers last month and blanked Minnesota over 8 2/3 innings in his season debut April 6. Toronto has won four of five since acquiring shortstop Troy Tulowitzki in its other major deadline move, surviving a heated affair with Kansas City on Sunday to claim a 5-2 win. That pulled the Jays within a game behind the reeling Twins in the race for the second wild card. Minnesota, which did little at the trade deadline, has lost six of its last eight to come back to the pack, including a 4-1 setback in extra innings against Seattle on Sunday.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (2-1, 3.78 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH David Price (9-4, 2.53)

Santana has been inconsistent since returning from a suspension last month, following up back-to-back scoreless efforts with 5 2/3 rough innings against Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He was reached for eight runs (six earned) while walking a season-high four in his second straight difficult start at home. The veteran from the Dominican Republic has allowed two runs in 23 2/3 innings in three road appearances this year.

Price’s last start with the Tigers was a rocky one, as he gave up five runs in six innings of a 10-2 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He served up two home runs for the first time since May 16 and has allowed four in his last three starts. The 29-year-old, who has a 2.21 ERA in 14 career games against Minnesota, is 7-0 all-time in Toronto.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki is 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits since joining the Blue Jays.

2. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion is 8-for-18 with four walks during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Twins closer LHP Glen Perkins has allowed four home runs in his last four appearances.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Twins 2