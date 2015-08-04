Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins need to rediscover their offense in a hurry if they wish to make any noise in the race for the postseason. The tumbling Twins look to prevent their 12th loss in 16 outings on Tuesday when they play the second contest of their four-game series against the host Toronto Blue Jays.

Minnesota (54-51) finds itself locked in a virtual tie with Toronto (55-52) for the second wild-card spot in the American League after mustering just six runs over its last four contests - with two coming on wild pitches. While the Twins are struggling at the plate, the Blue Jays certainly aren’t as they improved to 5-1 since Troy Tulowitzki was acquired from Colorado. Josh Donaldson has been blistering-hot of late, belting the go-ahead homer in Monday’s 5-1 victory. Donaldson is 10-for-25 with three blasts and nine RBIs over his last six games, but is just 2-for-11 with four strikeouts versus Tuesday starter Phil Hughes.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (10-6, 4.11 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marco Estrada (8-6, 3.53)

Hughes improved to 6-0 in his last eight starts despite allowing a season high-tying five runs in as many innings in a 9-5 triumph over Seattle on Thursday. Leading up to his last performance, the 29-year-old had yielded just 13 earned runs in 48 innings over his previous seven starts. Hughes also fared well in his last meeting with Toronto in June 2014, scattering seven hits in as many scoreless innings while striking out nine to pick up the win.

Estrada picked up a win after a loss for the third time in his last six starts after allowing two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Thursday. The 32-year-old has permitted two runs or fewer in seven of his last eight starts, registering a 2.66 ERA in that span. Estrada has struggled in his career versus Minnesota, dropping his lone two decisions while being saddled with a 6.08 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tulowitzki is 7-for-20 with one homer, four RBIs and eight runs scored since joining the Blue Jays.

2. Minnesota veteran OF Torii Hunter launched his 17th homer on Monday, tying his totals from both 2013 and 2014.

3. Toronto has homered in 14 of its last 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Twins 2