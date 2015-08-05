Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki are swinging hot bats for the Toronto Blue Jays while the Minnesota Twins might be in need of gloves to handle their ice-cold lumber at the plate. Donaldson and Tulowitzki look to continue their good fortune on Wednesday as the host Blue Jays vie for their seventh win in eight outings when they play the third contest of the four-game series versus the Twins.

Donaldson homered for the second straight day in Tuesday’s 3-1 triumph and improved to 11-for-29 with four blasts and 10 RBIs in his last seven contests. Tulowitzki also went deep and is 8-for-24 with two homers, five RBIs and nine runs scored since joining Toronto. While the Blue Jays (56-52) moved ahead of Minnesota (54-52) in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League, the tumbling Twins have dropped 12 of 16 and scored seven runs in their last five games. Torii Hunter drove in Minnesota’s lone run for the second straight day, but is 0-for-6 in his career versus Wednesday starter Drew Hutchison.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNET (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (NR) vs. Blue Jays RH Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.42)

With Tommy Milone (strained elbow) on the 15-day disabled list, Duffey was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to make his major-league debut. The 24-year-old wasn’t entirely ready for Wednesday’s start until his father flew from Houston to Rochester with their passports, and then the pair drove across the border to Toronto. Duffey has posted a 6-8 mark with a 2.66 ERA with in 21 games at Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Hutchison recorded his second straight no-decision on Friday after allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings against Kansas City. The contest was at home where the 24-year-old boasts a 7-1 mark with a 2.47 ERA and 1.10 WHIP this season. Hutchison owns a 1-0 record versus Minnesota, but escaped with a no-decision in his last meeting after yielding four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto RHP Aaron Sanchez was suspended three games and received an undisclosed fine by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident over the weekend versus Kansas City.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is 1-for-15 with six strikeouts in his last four contests.

3. Blue Jays 1B Edwin Encarnacion is riding a seven-game hitting streak while scoring a run in each of his last five contests.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Twins 2