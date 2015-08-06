Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

Josh Donaldson’s power surge at the plate is driving the Toronto Blue Jays into contention and the Minnesota Twins into submission. After homering in each of the first three games of the series, Donaldson looks to continue his torrid stretch as host Toronto vies for a sweep of reeling Minnesota on Thursday.

Donaldson belted his career high-tying 29th homer in Wednesday’s 9-7 triumph and improved to 12-for-33 with five blasts and 12 RBIs in his last eight contests. The 29-year-old has feasted on the Twins, recording seven homers and 22 RBIs during his 23-game hitting streak versus the club. While the Blue Jays (57-52) pulled within 4 1/2 games of the first-place New York Yankees in the American League East, Minnesota has dropped 13 of 17 to fall two full games behind Toronto in the race for the second wild card. The tumbling Twins finally got their sputtering offense in gear as Wednesday’s output matched their run total from the previous five games.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), RSN (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (8-8, 3.37 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Mark Buehrle (11-5, 3.32)

Gibson rebounded from a pair of six-run outings to settle for a no-decision on Saturday after allowing just two over seven strong innings versus Seattle. The 27-year-old also permitted just two runs against Toronto on May 30, but issued four walks to drive up his pitch count before exiting after 5 2/3 frames. Edwin Encarnacion launched a three-run homer on Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games, but is 0-for-5 in his career versus Gibson.

Buehrle recorded his second straight no-decision on Saturday despite allowing three runs over seven innings against Kansas City. The 36-year-old has allowed a homer in each of his last two contests after keeping the ball in the park in six of his previous seven outings. Buehrle enjoyed considerable success versus Minnesota, improving to 29-19 in his career after pitching a complete-game victory on May 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto has belted multiple homers in 46 games this season and has gone deep in 17 of 18 contests since the All-Star break.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 1-for-13 with six strikeouts in the series.

3. Blue Jays RF Jose Bautista belted his fifth career grand slam on Wednesday, but is just 2-for-12 in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 5, Twins 3