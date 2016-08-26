Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

After they failed to take advantage of a home matchup with one last-place team, the Toronto Blue Jays will try to do so with another when they begin a three-game series with the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday. Toronto dropped the final two of three straight against the Los Angeles Angels - including Thursday's 6-3 setback - and have lost four of six overall.

The swoon leaves the Blue Jays tied with Boston for first place in the American League East - one game ahead of Baltimore. Toronto was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position Thursday, but that one hit was an RBI double by slugger Jose Bautista, who drove in a pair of runs in his return from a knee injury. The Twins have lost seven in a row while giving up an average of 7.1 runs, and first baseman Joe Mauer has missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury. Francisco Liriano seeks his first win in his fourth start with Toronto as he opposes Pat Dean, who is filling in for the injured Hector Santiago.

TV: 7:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Pat Dean (1-3, 5.48 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (6-12, 5.21)

Dean has made three relief appearances since being recalled from the minors earlier this month, allowing four runs and striking out nine in seven innings. His last start - June 17 against the New York Yankees - was a clunker, as the Boston College product gave up seven runs in 2 1/3 frames. The 27-year-old Dean allowed two runs and three hits in six innings to help the Twins top the Blue Jays on May 21.

Two of Liriano's three starts since joining the Blue Jays have been of the quality variety, and he let up only an unearned run in six innings of a no-decision at Cleveland last Friday. The 32-year-old is 2-1 with a 5.66 ERA in four career starts against the Twins, with whom he won 50 games from 2005-12. Trevor Plouffe is 3-for-5 with two homers and a double against Liriano.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays LF Michael Saunders (hamstring) missed Thursday's game while 2B Devon Travis (finger) has sat out the last three.

2. Twins SS Jorge Polanco has hit safely in 21 of his 24 games since being recalled in July.

3. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson needs one home run to reach 30 for the second straight season.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Twins 4