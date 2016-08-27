Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays admitted to some frustration with their offense after two lackluster performances, but they sure worked that out with a resounding victory over the Minnesota Twins. After erupting for four homers among 15 hits in the opener, the Blue Jays look to add to the Twins' troubles on Saturday afternoon as the clubs continue their three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Russell Martin went deep and drove in five in Toronto's 15-8 win on Friday to continue his stellar run over the last two weeks during which he is 18-for-44 with seven homers and 19 RBIs since Aug. 13. Reigning American League MVP Josh Donaldson went deep for the second straight contest and is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he has recorded five RBIs and as many runs scored. While Toronto claimed a one-game lead over second-place Boston in the American League East, Central cellar-dwelling Minnesota has surrendered a staggering 65 runs en route to losing eight in a row. Trevor Plouffe homered in the series opener and drove in two runs for the second time in three games but is 0-for-5 lifetime versus Saturday starter Marcus Stroman.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (6-10, 3.33 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 4.47)

Santana suffered the hard-luck loss in his last outing on Sunday, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out a season-high 10 in seven innings of a 2-1 setback at Kansas City. The 33-year-old Dominican has been one of the few bright spots for Minnesota, posting a 5-3 record with a 1.91 ERA over his last 11 starts. Santana also deserved a better fate in his last encounter with Toronto on May 19 after yielding two runs and four hits in eight innings of a no-decision.

Stroman can echo a similar feeling, as he was left with a no-decision in his last trip to the mound on Sunday despite permitting one run and striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings at Cleveland. The 25-year-old owns just a 2-1 mark with a 2.45 ERA over his last six starts with 47 strikeouts in 40 1/3 frames. Stroman evened his career record versus Minnesota at 1-1 on May 22, as he allowed just one run and three hits in 7 1/3 innings of a 3-1 victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto acquired C Dioner Navarro from the Chicago White Sox on Friday for LHP Colton Turner.

2. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday after missing three straight games with a quadriceps injury.

3. Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis will return to the lineup following a four-game absence with a finger injury, manager John Gibbons told reporters.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 6, Twins 3