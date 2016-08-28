Preview: Twins at Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have rediscovered their offense while the Minnesota Twins are going the extra mile to find creative methods to continue their losing ways. After erupting for 23 runs on 25 hits in the first two contests of the series, the American League East-leading Blue Jays will look to keep the offense rolling on Sunday afternoon as they vie for a sweep of the tumbling Twins.

Melvin Upton Jr., who had an RBI triple and scored the winning run in Toronto's 8-7 victory on Saturday, is 6-for-13 with six runs scored in his last three games. The 32-year-old is batting .327 with 27 RBIs in 44 career encounters with AL Central cellar-dwelling Minnesota, which has surrendered 73 runs en route to losing nine in a row. Trevor Plouffe homered for the Twins in each of the first two contests of the series and drove in two runs for the third time in four games, but is 2-for-11 in his career versus Sunday starter R.A. Dickey. Toronto's Edwin Encarnacion also homered Saturday to improve his series totals to four RBIs and as many runs scored heading into a clash with Sunday starter Kyle Gibson, against whom he has also went deep in a small career sample size.

TV: 1:07 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), TVA Sports, Sportsnet (Toronto)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (5-8, 5.09 ERA) vs. Blue Jays RH R.A. Dickey (9-13, 4.43)

Gibson's struggles with his control reared their ugly head again on Tuesday as the 28-year-old issued four walks for the second time in four outings in a loss to Detroit. Gibson, whose WHIP is a less-than-desirable 1.54, saw his pitch count elevate and allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings versus the Tigers. Gibson doesn't have fond memories of his last encounter with Toronto, yielding eight runs on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings to take the loss.

Dickey has answered a disastrous three-game losing skid by posting a 2-1 mark with a 3.13 ERA in his last four outings. The 41-year-old knuckleballer continued his recent good fortune by permitting two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings in a 7-2 triumph over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. Dickey has struggled against the team with which he spent one season, posting a 2-3 mark with a gaudy 6.20 ERA and 1.69 WHIP while allowing the club to bat .293 versus him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson has two homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 9-for-27 with two homers, four RBIs and six runs scored in his last six contests and 4-for-12 with two blasts in his career versus Dickey.

3. Blue Jays veteran RHP Jason Grilli has pitched a scoreless inning of relief in each of his last 12 appearances.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 7, Twins 4