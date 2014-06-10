Blue Jays 5, Twins 4: Kevin Pillar delivered a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning as host Toronto halted a brief two-game slide.

Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while Jose Reyes homered among his three hits while stealing a pair of bases for the Blue Jays. Casey Janssen (1-0) notched the win after blowing his second save opportunity of the season after R.A. Dickey allowed two runs and five hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Danny Santana and Brian Dozier went deep and Kurt Suzuki collected three hits and an RBI for the Twins, who have lost four of five. Kendrys Morales went 1-for-3 with a walk in his Minnesota debut while Matt Guerrier (0-1) took the loss by yielding a run on one hit and two walks in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Minnesota grabbed an early lead as Santana led off the game by depositing a 3-2 pitch over the wall in right-center field. Dozier followed suit, launching a 3-2 offering out to left to make it 2-0 before an out was recorded.

The Blue Jays moved ahead in the bottom of the first on their league-leading 90th homer of the season, a three-run blast by Encarnacion - who trails Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz (21) by one for first in the majors. Reyes added a run in the fifth, when he began the frame with his fourth shot of the year, but Janssen gave up back-to-back RBI doubles by Suzuki and Eduardo Escobar with two outs in the ninth to blow the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pillar had entered the game as a defensive replacement for LF Melky Cabrera in the top of the ninth and made miscue that led to Minnesota’s third run. ... Encarnacion’s homer was his second this month after he belted 16 in May. ... Dickey, who was in line for his third straight win and sixth in seven decisions, has allowed fewer than three earned runs in seven of his last nine starts. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco yielded four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 frames.