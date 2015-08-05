Estrada, Blue Jays shut down Twins

TORONTO -- Right-hander Marco Estrada knew he had a tough act to follow in the Toronto Blue Jays’ rotation.

On Monday, left-hander David Price delivered an 11-strikeout, eight-inning win in his debut for Toronto after arriving in a trade-deadline deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Although not so electric, Estrada got the job done Tuesday, holding the Minnesota Twins to two hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ 3-1 victory.

“Any time one of your teammates had a great game, you want to follow it up,” said Estrada (9-6), who walked two and struck out five. “It’s going to be tough to follow a guy like Price, but I‘m going to try to do my best.”

Third baseman Josh Donaldson and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki homered for the Blue Jays (56-52), who won their third in a row. The Twins (54-52) lost their third straight.

“(Estrada) knows how to pitch and he’s got that changeup. He can add and subtract with his fastball,” said Toronto bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who ran the team while manager John Gibbons sat out a one-game suspension. “He mixed in his curveball a little bit more tonight. When you’ve got a mix of those pitches, you can get those kind of performances.”

Right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched around a walk in the ninth for his eighth save to give the Blue Jays the first two games of the four-game series.

“A decent game except for the fact that our offensive struggles continue,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “It’s been a rough trend for most of our guys as of late.”

Molitor held a team meeting before the game.

”We had a little chat before, just taking a pulse, seeing where we’re at, trying to making sure we’re all on the same page,“ he said. ”I wasn’t trying to do a Knute Rockne or anything, just kind of get out there and make sure we understood where we’re at and what we still have an opportunity to accomplish.

“I know we didn’t have a lot of chances because I didn’t put many signs on all night.”

Twins right-hander Phil Hughes (10-7) allowed five hits, including two home runs, two walks and three runs with three strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. The loss snapped Hughes’ string of six straight winning decisions.

“It’s a tough lineup,” Hughes said. “Their top four are as good as any in baseball. They’re a tough group to navigate. I was missing over the plate a lot with my cutter and my fastball. My changeup was probably my best pitch tonight, which I don’t think I’ve ever been able to say.”

The Blue Jays led 2-1 before adding a run in the sixth inning. First baseman Edwin Encarnacion doubled down the third base line with one out. He took third on a deep fly to right by designated hitter Russell Martin and scored when catcher Dioner Navarro doubled to right-center.

Estrada retired 10 batters in a row before left fielder Eddie Rosario doubled to right with two outs in the seventh.

Right-hander Mark Lowe was brought in from the bullpen to retire Twins center fielder Aaron Hicks on a fly to left.

Right-hander Aaron Sanchez threw a perfect eighth for the Blue Jays before Osuna handled the ninth.

Donaldson hit a 2-2 cutter to left for his 28th home run of the season, opening the scoring in the first inning.

Tulowitzki slammed a 2-1 fastball to left for his 14th homer of the season -- his second with the Blue Jays -- with one out in the third to stretch the lead to 2-0.

“It makes my job easier when I don’t have to try to do too much, I‘m not THE guy in the lineup,” said Tulowitzki, who joined Toronto last Tuesday in a trade with the Colorado Rockies. “There’s a lot of guys who can come through and hit home runs at any point in time. I really haven’t had that in my career. Played with good players, not this many of them.”

Second baseman Brian Dozier led off the Twins’ fourth with an infield single, a liner deflected by Estrada. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe and designated hitter Miguel Sano walked to load the bases with one out. Right fielder Torii Hunter hit a sacrifice fly to the warning track for Minnesota’s run.

NOTES: Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez appealed his three-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball. Manager John Gibbons served his one-game suspension Tuesday. They were ejected Sunday from a game against Kansas City after Sanchez hit Royals SS Alcides Escobar with a pitch in the eighth inning. Benches cleared, but no punches were thrown. Gibbons was suspended for entering the field after already being ejected in the seventh. Plate umpire Jim Wolf warned both teams after Twins RHP Edinson Volquez hit 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch in the first inning. The appeal allows Sanchez to take part in the three-game series this weekend against the Yankees. ... Twins RHP Tyler Duffey, called up from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, will make his major league debut Wednesday when he faces Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.42 ERA).