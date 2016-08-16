Preview: Twins at Braves

There are no playoff aspirations for the Minnesota Twins or Atlanta Braves this season, but two of baseball’s worst teams open a two-game series Tuesday looking to continue their improved play the past six weeks. Visiting Minnesota is 22-17 since July 2 despite losing five of its past six, while the Braves are 16-17 in their past 33 contests dating back to July 7 after wrapping up a 5-5 road trip.

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier leads the majors in homers since June 26, blasting 17 of his 26 homers in that span and connecting in three consecutive games entering the series opener. Minnesota's Joe Mauer collected two hits Sunday and is batting .412 in August with nine extra-base hits, 11 runs scored and 10 RBIs. Atlanta’s hottest hitter is first baseman Freddie Freeman, who batted .406 with five homers on the road trip. Center fielder Ender Inciarte recorded two hits Sunday for the Braves and has at least one hit in 30 of his past 32 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minneapolis), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (5-9, 3.62 ERA) vs. Braves RH Joel De La Cruz (0-5, 4.09)

Santana continues working to turn around his season after a 1-7 start, posting a 2.05 ERA with 44 strikeouts against just 10 walks in going 4-2 in his past nine outings. One of those losses came against the Braves in Minneapolis on July 26, despite allowing only two runs on seven hits in a complete game, and he has surrendered only three earned runs in beating the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay in his past two outings. Santana enjoyed a strong season with the Braves in 2014, going 14-10 with a 3.95 ERA before signing a four-year deal with the Twins.

De La Cruz avoided serious injury in his last start Wednesday at Milwaukee, taking a line drive off his right knee that limited him to only four innings (four runs, seven hits). The rookie has struggled with control issues since rejoining Atlanta’s rotation three starts ago, walking nine while striking out four over 13 2/3 innings. De La Cruz is holding opponents to a .235 batting average in his past three appearances, and only gave up one run in 9 2/3 innings in the two starts before losing to Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota has allowed 53 runs in its past six games, including 10 or more runs three times.

2. The Braves are hitting .269 since the All-Star break, after batting .237 before the break.

3. Mauer is two RBIs away from reaching 800 for his career.

PREDICTION: Braves 4, Twins 3