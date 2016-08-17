Preview: Twins at Braves

In a span of 14 ½ months, Dansby Swanson has completed the whirlwind journey from top pick in baseball’s amateur draft to a starting spot in the major leagues. The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday in the finale of a two-game series and all eyes will be on the 22-year-old Swanson, a metro Atlanta native who the organization announced will be promoted from Double-A to make his major-league debut at shortstop in the series finale.

The Braves traded veteran shortstop Erick Aybar to Detroit minutes before Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to Minnesota to open the door for Swanson, Atlanta’s top prospect who hit .275 with 25 doubles, 55 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 105 games between High-A and Double-A after being acquired from Arizona last offseason. Minnesota snapped a seven-game losing streak to Atlanta dating back to 2010 with Tuesday’s victory, getting a rare solid starting performance (seven shutout innings from Ervin Santana) after entering the series with a starters’ ERA of 5.36. First baseman Joe Mauer went 3-for-4 with a homer and is hitting .418 in his past 19 games. Third baseman Trevor Plouffe continues to thrive in interleague action, collecting three hits and two RBIs Tuesday to improve to 10-for-28 with eight RBIs in seven contests against the National League this season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minneapolis), FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (4-7, 5.09 ERA) vs. Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 4.50)

After a pair of solid years for Minnesota in 2014-15, the 28-year-old Gibson is giving up more line drives and more homers while allowing 10.7 hits per nine innings. He has surrendered 12 homers in 92 innings after allowing 18 in more than twice as many innings a season ago (194.2), and a choppy second half has resulted in four outings of nine or more hits given up in his past seven starts. Gibson, who has steadied himself somewhat after starting the season 0-5 with a 6.06 ERA in his first seven starts, has never faced Atlanta but is 2-7 with a 6.10 ERA in 11 career interleague starts.

Foltynewicz seeks to limit the Twins after being batted around for season highs in runs (seven) and hits (12) in earning the victory July 27 in Minneapolis. The 24-year-old continues to show signs of establishing himself as at least a solid mid-rotation starter with a higher ceiling, allowing only three homers in his past 42 innings after the long ball hindered his early-season outings. Foltynewicz has won his past two starts, road victories over the Cardinals and Nationals in which he gave up five runs on 11 hits in 11 2/3 innings, but effectively pitched out of trouble in both outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Twins allowed two runs or fewer for only the third time in their past 17 games.

2. Atlanta All-Star RHP Julio Teheran, on the disabled list with a right lat muscle strain, is expected to return for this weekend’s series against the Nationals.

3. The Braves bullpen surrendered three runs in 3 1/3 innings Tuesday after posting a 2.49 ERA in their first 47 innings in August.

PREDICTION: Braves 5, Twins 2